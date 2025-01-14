BKFC KnuckleMania 5 fight card confirmed with Alvarez vs Stephens in main event

The full BKFC KnuckleMania 5 card has been confirmed featuring Eddie Alvarez vs Jeremy Stephens in the main event. The annual bare-knuckle boxing showdown takes place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on January 25.

Making his hometown ring appearance, 41-year-old Eddie Alvarez (1-1) looks to bounce back from a defeat via second-round TKO against Mike Perry in late 2023. San Diego-based unbeaten 38-year-old Jeremy Stephens (2-0) of Des Moines, Iowa defeated Bobby Taylor by unanimous decision last September and secured his second win in the BKFC. The pair square off in a five-rounder at welterweight.

In the co-main event, Mick Terrill (9-1) defends his BKFC heavyweight title against Ben Rothwell (3-0). 41-year-old Terrill of the UK is coming off a win via first-round TKO due to injury against Lorenzo Hunt at last year’s KnuckleMania. Unbeaten 43-year-old Rothwell of Kenosha, Wisconsin similarly defeated Todd Duffee at the same event last April.

Also on the KnuckleMania 5 card is a flyweight bout between former title challengers, Taylor Starling (4-3) of Rock Hill, SC and Bec Rawlings (3-3) of Australia. Philadelphia’s John Garbarino makes his promotional debut against Apostle Spencer (0-1) of Albuquerque, NM at middleweight.

Stepping through the ropes in front of his local crowd, Pat Sullivan debuts in the BKFC against Kaine Tomlinson Jr (1-1) of Roanoke, VA at welterweight. Patrick Brady (1-0) of Sewell, NJ and Zach Calmus (5-2) of Gloucester, MA clash at heavyweight.

Also making his promotional debut, Itso Babulaidze of New York, NY goes up against Bryan McDowell (1-0) of Maysville, KY at middleweight. Local lightweight Zedekiah Montanez debuts against Brandon Meyer (2-2) of Nebraska.

As well, welterweight Dustin Pague (3-2) of Carlisle, PA meets newcomer JD Burns of Seattle, WA. Travis Thompson (5-6) of Pottstown, PA and Zachary Pannell (1-2) of Lancaster, PA go head-to-head at bantamweight. Philadelphia’s pro boxer Joey Dawejko debuts in a heavyweight bout against Steve Banks (3-2) of South Carolina.

Plus, Cody Russell of Philadelphia and Logan Tucker of Alabama make their BKFC debut at middleweight. In addition, MMA fighter Phil Caracappa of New Jersey takes on boxer Noah Norman of Coatesville, PA at bantamweight.

The welterweight bout between Bryce Hall and Kimbo Slice Jr is no longer featured on the card.

The current KnuckleMania 5 card is as follows