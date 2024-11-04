Subscribe
Photos: BKFC hosts Tryouts in Philadelphia, first bare knuckle clash planned for Jan

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship confirms its plans for the first hometown event in January 2025

By Parviz Iskenderov
Eddie Alvarez during BKFC Tryouts in Philadelphia
Eddie Alvarez during BKFC Tryouts at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA, USA on November 3, 2024 | BKFC

The day after a knockout showdown in Newcastle, England on Saturday, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hit Philadelphia, PA with BKFC Tryouts. The event, held at 2300 Arena on Sunday afternoon, saw numerous fighters looking to join the athlete roster. The promotion reported a “huge turnout”.

The event was hosted by former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez. Also in attendance were BKFC Founder and President David Feldman, matchmaker Nate Shook and fighter and commentator Chris Lytle.

The previously rumoured fight between Eddie Alvarez and Mike Perry at BKFC Philadelphia is no go for mid December. Nevertheless, the promotion confirmed its plans to host a “massive event” in the city at the end of January.

BKFC Tryouts Philadelphia
BKFC Tryouts Philadelphia | BKFC
The planned BKFC fight card in Philadelphia, PA in January 2025 marks the promotion’s first hometown event since its inception in 2018.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

