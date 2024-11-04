Photos: BKFC hosts Tryouts in Philadelphia, first bare knuckle clash planned for Jan

The day after a knockout showdown in Newcastle, England on Saturday, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hit Philadelphia, PA with BKFC Tryouts. The event, held at 2300 Arena on Sunday afternoon, saw numerous fighters looking to join the athlete roster. The promotion reported a “huge turnout”.

The event was hosted by former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez. Also in attendance were BKFC Founder and President David Feldman, matchmaker Nate Shook and fighter and commentator Chris Lytle.

The previously rumoured fight between Eddie Alvarez and Mike Perry at BKFC Philadelphia is no go for mid December. Nevertheless, the promotion confirmed its plans to host a “massive event” in the city at the end of January.

BKFC Tryouts Philadelphia | BKFC

The planned BKFC fight card in Philadelphia, PA in January 2025 marks the promotion’s first hometown event since its inception in 2018.