BKFC 68 photos: Anthony Faulkner lifts European title by TKO against Dawid Oskar

Anthony Faulkner became a new European heavyweight champion on November 2, when he faced Dawid Oskar atop BKFC 68 at Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England. The representative of the country-host defeated his opponent of Poland inside the distance.

The bare knuckle boxing clash saw a myriad of knockdowns with both fighters touching the canvas. Prior to the start of the second round, Faulkner (3-0) was deducted a point for punching Oskar (4-2) after the bell. As soon as the round began, the latter went down one more time, and the referee called it a day to save him from further punishment. The official time was 5 seconds into the second round.

In the co-main event with the BKFC UK light heavyweight belt on the line, Conor Cooke (4-1) landed a unanimous decision against Matt Hodgson (2-3). After five rounds, all three scores were 50-45. Cooke, however, missed weight and was ineligible to win the title.

Among other BKFC 68 results, Ben Bonner (3-1) KO’d Lewis Keen (3-1) in the first-round of an all-English bout lightweight. Karl Thompson (3-0) of the UK TKO’d Poland’s Dawid Chylinski (2-1) in the third round at cruiserweight.

As well, British light heavyweight Anthony Holmes (5-2-1) scored a second-round KO against Charles Wasserman of South Africa. Bartlomiej Krol (4-1) of Poland secured a unanimous decision against Matthew Wiwczaryk (1-1) at middleweight.

Anthony Faulkner vs Dawid Oskar | BKFC

Conor McGregor | BKFC

Conor Cooke vs Matt Hodgson | BKFC

Conor Cooke | BKFC

Ben Bonner vs Lewis Keen | BKFC

Karl Thompson vs Dawid Chylinski | BKFC

Anthony Holmes | BKFC

Bartlomiej Krol vs Matthew Wiwczaryk | BKFC

Gary Fox | BKFC

Brad Taylor vs Robbie Brown | BKFC

Luke Beamish vs Paul Cook | BKFC

Matty Hill | BKFC

Danny Moir | BKFC

Among other matchups featuring the local fighters, Gary Fox (3-2) stopped John Spencer (0-3) in the second round at featherweight. Brad Taylor (3-0) earned a unanimous decision against Robbie Brown (2-3) at bantamweight. In addition, Luke Beamish (2-0) scored a UD against Paul Cook (2-3) at welterweight.

Plus, Matty Hill (1-1) TKO’d Lee Browne (2-5) in the second-round at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Danny Moir (3-0) eliminated newcomer Kyle Redfearn (0-1) in the second round at middleweight.