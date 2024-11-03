Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC 68 photos: Anthony Faulkner lifts European title by TKO against Dawid Oskar

Anthony Faulkner vs Dawid Oskar saw mutliple knockdowns, including one after the bell

Bare KnuckleNewsPhotosResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Anthony Faulkner victorious over Dawid Oskar at BKFC Newcastle
Anthony Faulkner wins BKFC European heavyweight title by TKO against Dawid Oskar at Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England on November 2, 2024 | BKFC

Anthony Faulkner became a new European heavyweight champion on November 2, when he faced Dawid Oskar atop BKFC 68 at Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England. The representative of the country-host defeated his opponent of Poland inside the distance.

The bare knuckle boxing clash saw a myriad of knockdowns with both fighters touching the canvas. Prior to the start of the second round, Faulkner (3-0) was deducted a point for punching Oskar (4-2) after the bell. As soon as the round began, the latter went down one more time, and the referee called it a day to save him from further punishment. The official time was 5 seconds into the second round.

In the co-main event with the BKFC UK light heavyweight belt on the line, Conor Cooke (4-1) landed a unanimous decision against Matt Hodgson (2-3). After five rounds, all three scores were 50-45. Cooke, however, missed weight and was ineligible to win the title.

Among other BKFC 68 results, Ben Bonner (3-1) KO’d Lewis Keen (3-1) in the first-round of an all-English bout lightweight. Karl Thompson (3-0) of the UK TKO’d Poland’s Dawid Chylinski (2-1) in the third round at cruiserweight.

As well, British light heavyweight Anthony Holmes (5-2-1) scored a second-round KO against Charles Wasserman of South Africa. Bartlomiej Krol (4-1) of Poland secured a unanimous decision against Matthew Wiwczaryk (1-1) at middleweight.

Anthony Faulkner vs Dawid Oskar
Anthony Faulkner vs Dawid Oskar | BKFC
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor | BKFC
Conor Cooke vs Matt Hodgson
Conor Cooke vs Matt Hodgson | BKFC
Conor Cooke
Conor Cooke | BKFC
Ben Bonner vs Lewis Keen
Ben Bonner vs Lewis Keen | BKFC
Karl Thompson vs Dawid Chylinski
Karl Thompson vs Dawid Chylinski | BKFC
Anthony Holmes
Anthony Holmes | BKFC
Bartlomiej Krol vs Matthew Wiwczaryk
Bartlomiej Krol vs Matthew Wiwczaryk | BKFC
Gary Fox
Gary Fox | BKFC
Brad Taylor vs Robbie Brown
Brad Taylor vs Robbie Brown | BKFC
Luke Beamish vs Paul Cook
Luke Beamish vs Paul Cook | BKFC
Matty Hill
Matty Hill | BKFC
Danny Moir
Danny Moir | BKFC

Among other matchups featuring the local fighters, Gary Fox (3-2) stopped John Spencer (0-3) in the second round at featherweight. Brad Taylor (3-0) earned a unanimous decision against Robbie Brown (2-3) at bantamweight. In addition, Luke Beamish (2-0) scored a UD against Paul Cook (2-3) at welterweight.

Plus, Matty Hill (1-1) TKO’d Lee Browne (2-5) in the second-round at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Danny Moir (3-0) eliminated newcomer Kyle Redfearn (0-1) in the second round at middleweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.