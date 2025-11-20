Photos: Benavidez, Yarde and undercard fighters showcase skills at open workout

Continuing fight week, David Benavidez and Anthony Yarde showcased their skills at an open workout. The two fighters approach their championship bout, headlining The Ring IV, live from ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22.
Unbeaten Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ, defends his WBC light heavyweight title, following a pair of wins for the interim belt against Oleksandr Gvozdyk and David Morrell.
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British contender Yarde (27-3, 24 KOs) makes his third bid to become a champion, having previously fallen short against Artur Beterbiev and Sergey Kovalev.
The open workout at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2 also featured fighters from the Benavidez vs Yarde undercard.
Among the title bouts, Brian Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) of Decatur, GA, defends his WBO welterweight belt against former two-division champion Devin Haney (32-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) of San Francisco, CA.
Unified WBC and WBO super flyweight champion Jesse Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs) of San Antonio, TX, meets Argentina’s WBA champion Fernando Daniel Martinez (18-0, 9 KOs) in a championship unification bout.
Abdullah Mason (19-0, 17 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio, and Sam Noakes (23-1, 17 KOs) of the UK clash for the vacant WBO lightweight title.
Also on Benavidez vs Yarde undercard
Vito Mielnicki Jr. (21-1, 12 KOs) and Samuel Nmomah (21-0, 5 KOs) square off at middleweight.
Mohammed Alakel (6-0, 1 KO) and Jiaming Li (7-5, 4 KOs) go head-to-head at super featherweight.
A super middleweight bout pits Julio Porras Ruiz (13-0, 9 KOs) against Pius Mpenda (11-4-1, 5 KOs).
Sultan Almohammed (1-0) and Umesh Chavan (3-1-1) battle at lightweight.
Barker Ssewanyana (1-1-1) faces debuting Juan “El Guerito de Tepito” Perez at bantamweight.