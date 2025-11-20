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Photos: Benavidez, Yarde and undercard fighters showcase skills at open workout

David Benavidez defends his WBC light heavyweight title against Anthony Yarde atop The Ring IV card this Saturday, live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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David Benavidez poses during an open workout
David Benavidez during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Continuing fight week, David Benavidez and Anthony Yarde showcased their skills at an open workout. The two fighters approach their championship bout, headlining The Ring IV, live from ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22.

Unbeaten Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ, defends his WBC light heavyweight title, following a pair of wins for the interim belt against Oleksandr Gvozdyk and David Morrell.

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British contender Yarde (27-3, 24 KOs) makes his third bid to become a champion, having previously fallen short against Artur Beterbiev and Sergey Kovalev.

The open workout at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2 also featured fighters from the Benavidez vs Yarde undercard.

Among the title bouts, Brian Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) of Decatur, GA, defends his WBO welterweight belt against former two-division champion Devin Haney (32-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) of San Francisco, CA.

Unified WBC and WBO super flyweight champion Jesse Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs) of San Antonio, TX, meets Argentina’s WBA champion Fernando Daniel Martinez (18-0, 9 KOs) in a championship unification bout.

Abdullah Mason (19-0, 17 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio, and Sam Noakes (23-1, 17 KOs) of the UK clash for the vacant WBO lightweight title.

David Benavidez
David Benavidez shadowboxing during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
David Benavidez
David Benavidez during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Anthony Yarde
Anthony Yarde shadowboxing during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Anthony Yarde
Anthony Yarde during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Devin Haney
Devin Haney during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Brian Norman Jr.
Brian Norman Jr. during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Abdullah Mason
Abdullah Mason punches mitts during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Sam Noakes
Sam Noakes during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Fernando Daniel Martinez
Fernando Daniel Martinez shadowboxing during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Vito Mielnicki Jr
Vito Mielnicki Jr shadowboxing during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Samuel Nmomah
Samuel Nmomah during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Jiaming Li
Jiaming Li during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Mohammed Alakel
Mohammed Alakel during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Pius Mpenda
Pius Mpenda during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Julio Porras Ruiz
Julio Porras Ruiz shadowboxing during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Umesh Chavan
Umesh Chavan shadowboxing during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Sultan Almohammed
Sultan Almohammed shadowboxing during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Barker Ssewanyana
Barker Ssewanyana during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Juan Perez
Juan Perez during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Also on Benavidez vs Yarde undercard

  • Vito Mielnicki Jr. (21-1, 12 KOs) and Samuel Nmomah (21-0, 5 KOs) square off at middleweight.
  • Mohammed Alakel (6-0, 1 KO) and Jiaming Li (7-5, 4 KOs) go head-to-head at super featherweight.
  • A super middleweight bout pits Julio Porras Ruiz (13-0, 9 KOs) against Pius Mpenda (11-4-1, 5 KOs).
  • Sultan Almohammed (1-0) and Umesh Chavan (3-1-1) battle at lightweight.
  • Barker Ssewanyana (1-1-1) faces debuting Juan “El Guerito de Tepito” Perez at bantamweight.
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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