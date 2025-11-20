Photos: Benavidez, Yarde and undercard fighters showcase skills at open workout

Continuing fight week, David Benavidez and Anthony Yarde showcased their skills at an open workout. The two fighters approach their championship bout, headlining The Ring IV, live from ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22.

Unbeaten Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ, defends his WBC light heavyweight title, following a pair of wins for the interim belt against Oleksandr Gvozdyk and David Morrell.

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British contender Yarde (27-3, 24 KOs) makes his third bid to become a champion, having previously fallen short against Artur Beterbiev and Sergey Kovalev.

The open workout at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2 also featured fighters from the Benavidez vs Yarde undercard.

Among the title bouts, Brian Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) of Decatur, GA, defends his WBO welterweight belt against former two-division champion Devin Haney (32-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) of San Francisco, CA.

Unified WBC and WBO super flyweight champion Jesse Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs) of San Antonio, TX, meets Argentina’s WBA champion Fernando Daniel Martinez (18-0, 9 KOs) in a championship unification bout.

Abdullah Mason (19-0, 17 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio, and Sam Noakes (23-1, 17 KOs) of the UK clash for the vacant WBO lightweight title.

David Benavidez shadowboxing during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

David Benavidez during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Anthony Yarde shadowboxing during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Anthony Yarde during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Devin Haney during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Brian Norman Jr. during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Abdullah Mason punches mitts during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Sam Noakes during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Fernando Daniel Martinez shadowboxing during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Vito Mielnicki Jr shadowboxing during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Samuel Nmomah during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Jiaming Li during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Mohammed Alakel during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Pius Mpenda during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Julio Porras Ruiz shadowboxing during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Umesh Chavan shadowboxing during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Sultan Almohammed shadowboxing during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Barker Ssewanyana during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Juan Perez during an open workout on November 19, 2025, at Boulevard Riyadh, City Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Also on Benavidez vs Yarde undercard

Vito Mielnicki Jr. (21-1, 12 KOs) and Samuel Nmomah (21-0, 5 KOs) square off at middleweight.

Mohammed Alakel (6-0, 1 KO) and Jiaming Li (7-5, 4 KOs) go head-to-head at super featherweight.

A super middleweight bout pits Julio Porras Ruiz (13-0, 9 KOs) against Pius Mpenda (11-4-1, 5 KOs).

Sultan Almohammed (1-0) and Umesh Chavan (3-1-1) battle at lightweight.

Barker Ssewanyana (1-1-1) faces debuting Juan “El Guerito de Tepito” Perez at bantamweight.