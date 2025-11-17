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Full fight video: David Benavidez retains title against David Morrell

David Benavidez defends his WBC light heavyweight title against Anthony Yarde this Saturday, live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

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David Benavidez is back in the ring on November 22 when he faces Anthony Yarde. The contest headlines Ring IV: Night of Champions, live from ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Benavidez puts his WBC light heavyweight title on the line.

Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) was last in action in February, taking on David Morrell of Cuba. Battling it out in Las Vegas, the unbeaten Phoenix native brought his interim WBC 175-pound belt to the ring, which he had claimed against Oleksandr Gvozdyk last June.

Benavidez and Morrell went the full 12-round distance. In the 11th round, Benavidez suffered a knockdown, while Morrell was deducted a point for punching after the bell. In the end, the judges scored the fight 115-111, 115-111, and 118-108 in favor of Benavidez, who retained his strap.

In his next fight this Saturday in Riyadh, David Benavidez defends one of the four major belts after being elevated to full champion when Dmitry Bivol relinquished the title. He is opposed by British contender Anthony Yarde (27-3, 24 KOs), who makes his third bid to become a champion.

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Video viaPremier Boxing Champions
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