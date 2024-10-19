Murtazaliev vs Tszyu results, start time, live stream, main event, prelims

Bakhram Murtazaliev (22-0, 16 KOs) faces Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) in the main event live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL on October 19. The reigning IBF super welterweight champion makes the first defense of his belt. The former WBO 154-pound titleholder of Australia looks to once again get on top of the division. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Cuban Yoenis Tellez (8-0, 6 KOs) goes up against Johan Gonzalez (35-3, 34 KOs) of Las Vegas by way of Venezuela. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior middleweight.

In the main event opener, Mexican-born Australia-based Mateo Tapia (17-0, 10 KOs) squares off against Venezuelan-born Mexico-based Endry Saavedra (16-1, 13 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight. The vacant IBF International title is on the line.

Among the Murtazaliev vs Tszyu prelims, Cuban Dainier Pero (6-0, 4 KOs) and Willie Jake Jr (11-5-2, 3 KOs) of Indianapolis, Indiana go head-to-head at heavyweight. Justin Viloria (6-0, 4 KOs) of Whittier, California and Diuhl Olguin (16-40-7, 10 KOs) of Mexico clash at super featherweight. Carlos Jackson (20-1, 13 KOs) of Anniston, Alabama and Ryan Lee Allen (10-8-1, 5 KOs) of Jackson, Michigan battle it out at super bantamweight.

Murtazaliev vs Tszyu live stream in the U.S. is available on Prime Video. In Australia, the event airs live on Kayo. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from a different location.

