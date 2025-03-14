Photos: Austin Williams ready for ‘Ammo Show’ against Patrice Volny

Austin Williams and Patrice Volny previewed their bout and went face-to-face at a press conference ahead of their bout. The pair square off atop the Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL on March 15. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds at middleweight.

Williams (17-1, 12 KOs) of Milwaukee, WI aims for his second straight victory since being stopped by Hamzah Sheeraz in the 11th round in mid-2024. In his previous bout last November, the 28-year-old southpaw TKO’d Gian Garrido in the fifth round.

‘The Ammo show is not one in done’

“I’ve seen my highest of highs and lowest of lows, and I’m inspired by the people on this card,” Austin Williams said. “To have Omari [Jones] next to me, an Olympian, shows that this is where I’m supposed to be.”

“The caliber of what I’m going to bring is greatness, and not just for myself, but for the people helping me along. Eddie [Hearn] came along and saw that I was more fit for the professional ranks, and my journey has not been textbook. We have been figuring this out all along.”

Austin Williams | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

“You’ll see what a true professional champion really is by the way he speaks, the way he walks, and the way he can connect with people. There is no disconnection between a world champion and the people. I could walk amongst people just like anyone else, and I’m not better than anyone up here. I have made sacrifices, and I have the platform to help the world.”

“I love that my career is a slow burn, and we aren’t starting out on the biggest stage. The Ammo Show is not one and done, and this is something that is going to grow myself, DAZN, Matchroom Boxing, and show that human beings coming together can change the world.”

‘It’s going to be an amazing fight’

Volny (19-1, 13 KOs) of Canada is riding a three-fight winning streak. The Montreal, QC -based 35-year-old won his previous bout last June via ninth-round TKO against Steven Butler.

Patrice Volny | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

“It’s going to be a great fight, a big fight,” Patrice Volny said. “‘Ammo’ is a top fighter, a good fighter. But I’ve been in the game a long time, and I’ve been on the road for a long time. I’m here to fight; that’s what I love, and I know for sure that we’re going to have a super fight Saturday.”

“My team called to say, ‘Do you want to fight Ammo?’ I said ‘yes’ right away. I know he would never say no. That’s what we do. I’m not here to just fight a regular fight. At one point, I want to build into the top. If I make it, I make it. If I don’t, but now we’re here, and we know the game. But I was 100% in, and I think it’s going to be an amazing fight.”

Austin Williams and Patrice Volny come face-to-face | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Among the bouts featured on the Williams vs Volny undercard, Brooklyn’s former title challenger Edgar Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) faces Puerto Rico’s Jonathan Gonzalez Ortiz (20-1-1, 16 KOs) at super middleweight. Olympic silver medalist Omari Jones of Orlando, Florida makes his pro boxing debut against Alessio Mastronunzio (14-5, 4 KOs) of Italy.

Jose Roman Vazquez (14-1, 6 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Jalil Hackett (9-1, 7 KOs) of Washington, D.C. meet in a rematch at welterweight. Jamaine Ortiz (18-2-1, 9 KOs) of Worcester, MA takes on Puerto Rico’s Yomar Alamo (22-3-1, 13 KOs) at super lightweight.