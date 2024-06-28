Subscribe
Photos: Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois first face-off at launch press conference

Anthony Joshua challenges Daniel Dubois for IBF heavyweight title in London

By Parviz Iskenderov
Anthony Joshua faces Daniel Dubois for heavyweight title in London
Anthony Joshua challenges Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in London, England on September 21, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois clash at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday, September 21. The all-British clash of heavyweights pits the former two-time unified WBA, IBF and WBO champion against the two-time champion and current IBF titleholder.

At a launch press conference in London, the fighters previewed their bout and went face to face for the first time.

Riding a four-fight winning streak, 34-year-old Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) looks to once again get on top of the division. 26-year-old Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) makes the first defense of his belt and targets his third straight victory.

Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Daniel Dubois
Daniel Dubois and Frank Warren | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Daniel Dubois
Daniel Dubois | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Daniel Dubois
Daniel Dubois | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois go face to face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois go face to face
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois go face to face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois go face to face
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois go face to face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois go face to face
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois go face to face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois go face to face
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois go face to face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois
Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Among other championship bouts featured on the Joshua vs Dubois card, Anthony Cacace (22-1, 8 KOs) defends his IBF super featherweight title against former champion Josh Warrington (31-3-1, 8 KOs). Joshua Buatsi (18-0, 13 KOs) and Willy Hutchinson (18-1, 13 KOs) battle it out for interim WBO light heavyweight belt. Plus, Tyler Denny (19-2-3, 1 KOs) defends his European middleweight strap against Hamzah Sheeraz (20-0, 16 KOs).

