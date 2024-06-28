Photos: Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois first face-off at launch press conference

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois clash at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday, September 21. The all-British clash of heavyweights pits the former two-time unified WBA, IBF and WBO champion against the two-time champion and current IBF titleholder.

At a launch press conference in London, the fighters previewed their bout and went face to face for the first time.

Riding a four-fight winning streak, 34-year-old Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) looks to once again get on top of the division. 26-year-old Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) makes the first defense of his belt and targets his third straight victory.

Among other championship bouts featured on the Joshua vs Dubois card, Anthony Cacace (22-1, 8 KOs) defends his IBF super featherweight title against former champion Josh Warrington (31-3-1, 8 KOs). Joshua Buatsi (18-0, 13 KOs) and Willy Hutchinson (18-1, 13 KOs) battle it out for interim WBO light heavyweight belt. Plus, Tyler Denny (19-2-3, 1 KOs) defends his European middleweight strap against Hamzah Sheeraz (20-0, 16 KOs).