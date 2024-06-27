Anthony Joshua challenges Daniel Dubois for heavyweight title in London

Former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua challenges fellow-Brit Daniel Dubois for IBF title at Wembley Stadium in London, England on September 21. The latter was elevated to a full champion after undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk vacated the belt ahead of his rematch against Tyson Fury.

The Joshua vs Dubois fight was officially confirmed at a launch press conference today. The live stream is available on DAZN.

Anthony Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) was in action in March, when he scored a big KO against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in the second round of their boxing match. The 34-year-old former unified WBA, WBO and IBF champion looks to once again get on top of the division.

Daniel Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) stopped Filip Hrgovic in the second round in June and landed the interim IBF belt. Earlier in his the 26-year-old held the WBA title and challenged Usyk for the unified belts.

Oleksandr Usyk defeated British former WBC champion Tyson Fury by split decision in May and became the first four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion. The pair is expected to square off in an immediate rematch on December 21.

The IBF reportedly wanted Usyk to face his mandatory, Dubois. In a new video posted on X, the Ukrainian champion announced that the IBF belt was his “present” for the Joshua vs Dubois clash on September 21.

Among the bouts featured on the Joshua vs Dubois undercard, Anthony Cacace (22-1, 8 KOs) of Belfast, Northern Ireland defends his IBF super featherweight title against former champion Josh Warrington (31-3-1, 8 KOs) of Leeds, England. Joshua Buatsi (18-0, 13 KOs) of the UK by way of Ghana and Willy Hutchinson (18-1, 13 KOs) of Scotland go head to head for interim WBO light heavyweight belt.

Former world champion Liam Smith (33-4-1, 20 KOs) of Liverpool meets fellow Brit Josh Kelly (15-1-1, 8 KOs) at middleweight. Mark Chamberlain (16-0, 12 KOs) and Josh Padley (14-0, 4 KOs) meet in an all-British contest at lightweight. Tyler Denny (19-2-3, 1 KOs) defends his European middleweight title in all-British showdown against Hamzah Sheeraz (20-0, 16 KOs).