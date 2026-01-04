Photos: Amanda Serrano beats Reina Tellez to retain title

Amanda Serrano defeated Reina Tellez on Saturday, January 3, at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The local favorite came out victorious, defeating her opponent from Vero Beach, Florida, by unanimous decision. After 10 three-minute rounds, the judges scored the fight 97-93, 98-92, and 97-93.

With the victory, Puerto Rico’s Serrano retained her unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles and improved to 48-4-1, 31 KOs. The 37-year-old southpaw also rebounded from a pair of defeats to Katie Taylor in their rematch and trilogy fight.

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Tellez, who stepped in to replace Erika Cruz, dropped to 13-1-1, 5 KOs. The San Antonio-based 22-year-old suffered her first career defeat as a professional.

Amanda Serrano throws a punch during her bout against Reina Tellez at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 3, 2026. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Reina Tellez and Amanda Serrano during their bout at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 3, 2026. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Reina Tellez and Amanda Serrano during their bout at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 3, 2026. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Amanda Serrano and Reina Tellez during their bout at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 3, 2026. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Amanda Serrano victorious over Reina Tellez during their bout at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 3, 2026. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Amanda Serrano with her championship belts at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 3, 2026. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Amanda Serrano, Jake Paul, and Reina Tellez at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 3, 2026. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Stephanie Han retains title by technical decision against Holly Holm

In the co-feature, Stephanie Han (12-0, 3 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, defeated former boxing and UFC champion Holly Holm (34-3-3, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, by technical unanimous decision. The fight was stopped in the seventh round due to a cut caused by an accidental headbutt that rendered Han unable to continue.

The scores were 69-65, 69-64, and 68-65. The official time was 1:44 of the round.

With the win, Han retained her WBA lightweight title, making it her second successful defense. Holm, who over the course of her career claimed boxing belts at 140, 147, and 154 lbs, fell short in her attempt to become a champion in her new class at 135 lbs.

Holly Holm throws a punch during her bout against Stephanie Han at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 3, 2026. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Stephanie Han throws a punch during her bout against Holly Holm at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 3, 2026. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Stephanie Han suffers a cut during her bout against Holly Holm at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 3, 2026. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

On the Serrano vs Tellez undercard

On the undercard, Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (8-1, 2 KOs) of Puerto Rico defeated Canada’s Tania Walters (7-4, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. After six rounds, all three judges scored the fight 60-54.

Tania Walters during her bout against Krystal Rosado-Ortiz at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 3, 2026. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Krystal Rosado-Ortiz throws an uppercut during her bout against Tania Walters at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 3, 2026. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Krystal Rosado-Ortiz following her victory over Tania Walters during their bout at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 3, 2026. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Alexis Araiza-Mones (4-2-1, 1 KO) of Fort Worth, Texas, came out on top, defeating former champion Ebanie Bridges (9-3, 4 KOs) of Australia by unanimous decision. After eight rounds at bantamweight, the judges scored the fight 80-72, 78-74, and 78-74.

Ebanie Bridges punches Alexis Araiza-Mones during their bout at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 3, 2026. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Alexis Araiza-Mones throws a punch during her bout against Ebanie Bridges at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 3, 2026. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Alexis Araiza-Mones victorious over Ebanie Bridges at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 3, 2026. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Headlining the prelims, Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (29-4-1, 14 KOs) defeated Yankiel Rivera (7-1-1, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision in an all-Puerto Rican clash, with scores of 114-113, 116-111, and 117-110. With the victory, he claimed the vacant interim WBA flyweight title. Earlier in his career, The Bronx-born Gonzalez held the WBO light flyweight title. In the second round, Gonzalez secured a knockdown.

Ricardo Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, California, is a unified 112-pound champion, holding both the WBA and WBC belts.

Yankiel Rivera throws a punch during his bout against Jonathan Gonzalez at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 3, 2026. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Jonathan Gonzalez punches Yankiel Rivera during their bout at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 3, 2026. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Jonathan Gonzalez celebrates his victory over Yankiel Rivera during their bout at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 3, 2026. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Among other Serrano vs Tellez results, Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro (14-0, 7 KOs) defeated fellow Puerto Rican Alfredo Cruz (10-4-1, 5 KOs) by majority decision. After eight rounds at featherweight, the judges scored the fight 76-76, 77-75, and 77-75.