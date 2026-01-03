Live results: Amanda Serrano retains title by decision against Reina Tellez – Video

Amanda Serrano faces Reina Tellez on Saturday, January 3, live from Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Serrano defends her unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles, while Tellez, who missed weight, is ineligible to claim the belts in the event of her victory. The bout is scheduled for 10 three-minute rounds.
Puerto Rico’s 37-year-old Serrano (47-4-1, 31 KOs) was initially scheduled to face Erika Cruz in a rematch, but the contest fell through after an “atypical finding” in Cruz’s VADA testing. San Antonio-based 22-year-old Tellez (13-0-1, 5 KOs) of Vero Beach, Florida, took the fight on short notice, describing it at the pre-fight press conference as a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.
The co-feature is a championship bout between Stephanie Han (11-0, 3 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, and Holly Holm (34-2-3, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Han makes the second defense of her WBA lightweight title, while former boxing and UFC champion Holm looks to once again become a champion in “The Sweet Science.”
On the undercard, Puerto Rico’s Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (7-1, 2 KOs) takes on Tania Walters (7-3, 2 KOs) of Canada at bantamweight. Another bantamweight matchup pits Australia’s former champion Ebanie Bridges (9-2, 4 KOs) against Alexis Mones (3-2-1, 1 KO) of Fort Worth, Texas.
Headlining the prelims, Yankiel Rivera (7-0-1, 3 KOs) meets former champion Jonathan Gonzalez (28-4-1, 14 KOs) in an all-Puerto Rican bout for the vacant interim WBA flyweight title.
Serrano vs Tellez results
Get Serrano vs Tellez full fight card results below.
Main card
- Amanda Serrano def. Reina Tellez by unanimous decision (97-93, 98-92, 97-93) | Watch video
- Stephanie Han def. Holly Holm by technical unanimous decision (R7, 1:44, 69-65, 69-64, 68-65)* | Watch video
- Krystal Rosado-Ortiz def. Tania Walters by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)
- Alexis Araiza Mones def. Ebanie Bridges by unanimous decision (80-72, 78-74, 78-74) | Watch video
Prelims
- Jonathan Gonzalez def. Yankiel Rivera Figueroa by unanimous decision (114-113, 116-111, 117-110) | Watch video
- Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro def. Alfredo Cruz by majority decision (76-76, 77-75, 77-75)
- Henry Lebron def. Juan Tapia by TKO (corner stoppage, R7, 2:49)
- Chris Echevarria def. Gabriel Bernardi Cruz by unanimous decision (57-56, 57-56, 57-56)
- Alexis Chaparro def. Augusto Leal Salazar by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 58-56)
- Elise Soto def. Liliana Martinez by TKO (R2, 1:58)
- Abner Figueroa Cotto def. Edwin Rodriguez by unanimous decision (58-56, 60-54, 58-56)
- Yandiel Lozano def. Johniel Ramos Cotto by unanimous decision (58-56, 60-54, 58-56)
- Caleb Josue Tirado Pagan def. Justin Hill by TKO (R1, 1:59)
*Han suffers a cut due to an accidental clash of heads
Serrano vs Tellez live blog
Amanda Serrano defeats Reina Tellez by decision to retain title
Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (48-4-1, 31 KOs) defeats Reina Tellez (13-1-1, 5 KOs) of Vero Beach, Florida, by unanimous decision, with scores of 97-93, 98-92, 97-93. With the victory, Serrano retains her unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles.
Video: Serrano vs Tellez Underway
Check out some of the action as Amanda Serrano battles Reina Tellez.
Main event: Amanda Serrano vs Reina Tellez
It’s time for the main event. Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (47-4-1, 31 KOs) defends her unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles against Reina Tellez (13-0-1, 5 KOs) of Vero Beach, Florida. In the case of her victory, Serrano retains her titles, while Tellez, who missed weight, is ineligible to claim the belts. The bout is scheduled for 10 three-minute rounds.
Stephanie Han defeats Holly Holm by technical decision
Stephanie Han (12-0, 3 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, defeats Holly Holm (34-3-3, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, by technical unanimous decision, with scores of 69-65, 69-64, and 68-65. The fight was stopped in the seventh round after Han suffered a cut due to an accidental headbutt. The official time was 1:44 of the round.
With the victory, Han retains her WBA lightweight title, making her second successful defense.
Video: Han vs Holm Underway
Check out a short video from the Stephanie Han vs. Holly Holm clash below.
Co-main event: Stephanie Han defends title against Holly Holm
In the co-main event, Stephanie Han (11-0, 3 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, defends her WBA lightweight title against former boxing and UFC champion Holly Holm (34-2-3, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.
Krystal Rosado-Ortiz defeats Tania Walters by decision
Puerto Rico’s Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (8-1, 2 KOs) defeats Tania Walters (7-4, 2 KOs) of Canada by unanimous decision. After six rounds at bantamweight, all three judges scored the fight 60-54.
Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs Tania Walters underway
Check out the hand speed from Krystal Rosado-Ortiz in her bout against Tania Walters.
Amanda Serrano arrives for her title defense against Reina Tellez
Amanda Serrano arrives at the arena for her title defense against Reina Tellez.
Up next: Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs Tania Walters
Up next, Puerto Rico’s Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (7-1, 2 KOs) faces Tania Walters (7-3, 2 KOs) of Canada in an eight-round bantamweight bout.
Alexis Araiza Mones defeats Ebanie Bridges by decision
Alexis Araiza Mones (4-2-1, 1 KO) of Fort Worth, Texas, defeats Australia’s former champion Ebanie Bridges (9-3, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored the fight 80-72, 78-74, and 78-74.
Stephanie Han arrives for title defense against Holly Holm
WBA lightweight champion Stephanie Han arrives at the arena for her title defense against former boxing and UFC champion Holly Holm.
Up next: Ebanie Bridges vs Alexis Araiza Mones
Kicking off the main card, Australia’s former champion Ebanie Bridges (9-2, 4 KOs) faces Alexis Araiza Mones (3-2-1, 1 KO) of Fort Worth, Texas. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at bantamweight.
Jonathan Gonzalez defeats Yankiel Rivera to win interim title
Jonathan Gonzalez (29-4-1, 14 KOs) defeats Yankiel Rivera (7-1-1, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision to claim the vacant interim WBA flyweight title. After 12 rounds of an all-Puerto Rican clash, the judges scored the fight 114-113, 116-111, and 117-110.
Holly Holm arrives for title showdown against Stephanie Han
Holly Holm arrives at the arena for her title fight against defending WBA lightweight champion Stephanie Han.
Video: Gonzalez drops Rivera in Round 2
Check out the video as Jonathan Gonzalez drops Yankiel Rivera Figueroa in the second round.
Up next: Yankiel Rivera vs Jonathan Gonzalez for interim title
Wrapping up the prelims, Yankiel Rivera (7-0-1, 3 KOs) takes on former champion Jonathan Gonzalez (28-4-1, 14 KOs) in an all-Puerto Rican clash for the vacant interim WBA flyweight title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro defeats Alfredo Cruz by decision
Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro (14-0, 7 KOs) defeats Alfredo Cruz (10-4-1, 5 KOs) by majority decision at featherweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored the fight 76-76, 77-75, and 77-75.
Jake Paul arrives to Serrano vs Tellez
Jake Paul arrives at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to attend the Amanda Serrano vs Reina Tellez showdown.
Henry Lebron TKOs Juan Tapia in seventh round
Henry Lebron (21-0, 11 KOs) defeats Juan Tapia (14-5, 5 KOs) by seventh-round TKO after Tapia’s corner calls it a day. The super featherweight bout was stopped at 2:49 of the round.
Chris Echevarria defeats Gabriel Bernardi by decision
Chris Echevarria (10-1, 4 KOs) defeats Gabriel Bernardi Cruz (7-4, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision at super bantamweight. After six rounds, all three judges scored the fight 57-56.
In the fourth round, Echevarria had a point deducted for dropping his mouthpiece.
The crowd at the venue wasn’t happy with the announced decision.
Alexis Chaparro defeats Augusto Leal Salazar by decision
Alexis Chaparro (7-0, 6 KOs) defeats Augusto Leal Salazar (3-1, 1 KO) by unanimous decision. After six rounds at middleweight, the judges scored the bout 60-54, 60-54, and 58-56.
Video: Ebanie Bridges pre-fight interview
Here’s what former champion Ebanie Bridges from Australia had to say ahead of her ring return against Alexis Araiza Mones.
Elise Soto TKOs Liliana Martinez in second round
Elise Soto (10-0, 9 KOs) defeats Liliana Martinez (25-24, 16 KOs) by second-round TKO at super featherweight. The official time was 1:58 of the round.
Abner Figueroa defeats Edwin Rodriguez by decision
Abner Figueroa Cotto (8-0, 1 KO) defeats Edwin Rodriguez (12-10-3, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the six-round bout 58-56, 60-54, and 58-56.
Yandiel Lozano defeats Johniel Ramos Cotto by decision
Yandiel Lozano (3-0, 0 KOs) defeats Johniel Ramos Cotto (3-3, 1 KO) by unanimous decision at super featherweight. After six rounds, the judges scored the fight 58-56, 60-54, and 58-56.
Video: Caleb Tirado TKOs Justin Hill in first round
Caleb Tirado (1-0, 1 KO) makes a successful pro debut, defeating fellow debutant Justin Hill (0-1) by first-round TKO. The bantamweight fight ended at 1:59 of the round.
Serrano vs Tellez: How to watch and start time
Serrano vs Tellez airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with the prelims starting at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT.