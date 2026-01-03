Live results: Amanda Serrano retains title by decision against Reina Tellez – Video

Amanda Serrano faces Reina Tellez on Saturday, January 3, live from Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Serrano defends her unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles, while Tellez, who missed weight, is ineligible to claim the belts in the event of her victory. The bout is scheduled for 10 three-minute rounds.

Puerto Rico’s 37-year-old Serrano (47-4-1, 31 KOs) was initially scheduled to face Erika Cruz in a rematch, but the contest fell through after an “atypical finding” in Cruz’s VADA testing. San Antonio-based 22-year-old Tellez (13-0-1, 5 KOs) of Vero Beach, Florida, took the fight on short notice, describing it at the pre-fight press conference as a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.

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The co-feature is a championship bout between Stephanie Han (11-0, 3 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, and Holly Holm (34-2-3, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Han makes the second defense of her WBA lightweight title, while former boxing and UFC champion Holm looks to once again become a champion in “The Sweet Science.”

On the undercard, Puerto Rico’s Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (7-1, 2 KOs) takes on Tania Walters (7-3, 2 KOs) of Canada at bantamweight. Another bantamweight matchup pits Australia’s former champion Ebanie Bridges (9-2, 4 KOs) against Alexis Mones (3-2-1, 1 KO) of Fort Worth, Texas.

Headlining the prelims, Yankiel Rivera (7-0-1, 3 KOs) meets former champion Jonathan Gonzalez (28-4-1, 14 KOs) in an all-Puerto Rican bout for the vacant interim WBA flyweight title.

Serrano vs Tellez results

Get Serrano vs Tellez full fight card results below.

Main card

Amanda Serrano def. Reina Tellez by unanimous decision (97-93, 98-92, 97-93) | Watch video

Stephanie Han def. Holly Holm by technical unanimous decision (R7, 1:44, 69-65, 69-64, 68-65)* | Watch video

Krystal Rosado-Ortiz def. Tania Walters by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Alexis Araiza Mones def. Ebanie Bridges by unanimous decision (80-72, 78-74, 78-74) | Watch video

Prelims

Jonathan Gonzalez def. Yankiel Rivera Figueroa by unanimous decision (114-113, 116-111, 117-110) | Watch video

Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro def. Alfredo Cruz by majority decision (76-76, 77-75, 77-75)

Henry Lebron def. Juan Tapia by TKO (corner stoppage, R7, 2:49)

Chris Echevarria def. Gabriel Bernardi Cruz by unanimous decision (57-56, 57-56, 57-56)

Alexis Chaparro def. Augusto Leal Salazar by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 58-56)

Elise Soto def. Liliana Martinez by TKO (R2, 1:58)

Abner Figueroa Cotto def. Edwin Rodriguez by unanimous decision (58-56, 60-54, 58-56)

Yandiel Lozano def. Johniel Ramos Cotto by unanimous decision (58-56, 60-54, 58-56)

Caleb Josue Tirado Pagan def. Justin Hill by TKO (R1, 1:59)

*Han suffers a cut due to an accidental clash of heads

Serrano vs Tellez live blog January 3, 2026 10:24 PM EST Amanda Serrano defeats Reina Tellez by decision to retain title Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (48-4-1, 31 KOs) defeats Reina Tellez (13-1-1, 5 KOs) of Vero Beach, Florida, by unanimous decision, with scores of 97-93, 98-92, 97-93. With the victory, Serrano retains her unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles. January 3, 2026 10:03 PM EST Video: Serrano vs Tellez Underway Check out some of the action as Amanda Serrano battles Reina Tellez. January 3, 2026 9:29 PM EST Main event: Amanda Serrano vs Reina Tellez It’s time for the main event. Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (47-4-1, 31 KOs) defends her unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles against Reina Tellez (13-0-1, 5 KOs) of Vero Beach, Florida. In the case of her victory, Serrano retains her titles, while Tellez, who missed weight, is ineligible to claim the belts. The bout is scheduled for 10 three-minute rounds. January 3, 2026 9:25 PM EST Stephanie Han defeats Holly Holm by technical decision Stephanie Han (12-0, 3 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, defeats Holly Holm (34-3-3, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, by technical unanimous decision, with scores of 69-65, 69-64, and 68-65. The fight was stopped in the seventh round after Han suffered a cut due to an accidental headbutt. The official time was 1:44 of the round.



With the victory, Han retains her WBA lightweight title, making her second successful defense. January 3, 2026 9:09 PM EST Video: Han vs Holm Underway Check out a short video from the Stephanie Han vs. Holly Holm clash below. January 3, 2026 8:48 PM EST Co-main event: Stephanie Han defends title against Holly Holm In the co-main event, Stephanie Han (11-0, 3 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, defends her WBA lightweight title against former boxing and UFC champion Holly Holm (34-2-3, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds. Stephanie Han and Holly Holm face off during the weigh in on January 2, 2026, ahead of their bout in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions January 3, 2026 8:46 PM EST Krystal Rosado-Ortiz defeats Tania Walters by decision Puerto Rico’s Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (8-1, 2 KOs) defeats Tania Walters (7-4, 2 KOs) of Canada by unanimous decision. After six rounds at bantamweight, all three judges scored the fight 60-54. January 3, 2026 8:34 PM EST Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs Tania Walters underway Check out the hand speed from Krystal Rosado-Ortiz in her bout against Tania Walters. January 3, 2026 8:21 PM EST Amanda Serrano arrives for her title defense against Reina Tellez Amanda Serrano arrives at the arena for her title defense against Reina Tellez. January 3, 2026 8:06 PM EST Up next: Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs Tania Walters Up next, Puerto Rico’s Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (7-1, 2 KOs) faces Tania Walters (7-3, 2 KOs) of Canada in an eight-round bantamweight bout. Krystal Rosado-Ortiz and Tania Walters during the weigh in on January 2, 2026, ahead of their bout in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions January 3, 2026 8:02 PM EST Alexis Araiza Mones defeats Ebanie Bridges by decision Alexis Araiza Mones (4-2-1, 1 KO) of Fort Worth, Texas, defeats Australia’s former champion Ebanie Bridges (9-3, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored the fight 80-72, 78-74, and 78-74. January 3, 2026 7:32 PM EST Stephanie Han arrives for title defense against Holly Holm WBA lightweight champion Stephanie Han arrives at the arena for her title defense against former boxing and UFC champion Holly Holm. January 3, 2026 7:03 PM EST Up next: Ebanie Bridges vs Alexis Araiza Mones Kicking off the main card, Australia’s former champion Ebanie Bridges (9-2, 4 KOs) faces Alexis Araiza Mones (3-2-1, 1 KO) of Fort Worth, Texas. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at bantamweight. Ebanie Bridges and Alexis Mones face off during the weigh in on January 2, 2026, ahead of their bout in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions January 3, 2026 7:01 PM EST Jonathan Gonzalez defeats Yankiel Rivera to win interim title Jonathan Gonzalez (29-4-1, 14 KOs) defeats Yankiel Rivera (7-1-1, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision to claim the vacant interim WBA flyweight title. After 12 rounds of an all-Puerto Rican clash, the judges scored the fight 114-113, 116-111, and 117-110. January 3, 2026 6:47 PM EST Holly Holm arrives for title showdown against Stephanie Han Holly Holm arrives at the arena for her title fight against defending WBA lightweight champion Stephanie Han. January 3, 2026 6:46 PM EST Video: Gonzalez drops Rivera in Round 2 Check out the video as Jonathan Gonzalez drops Yankiel Rivera Figueroa in the second round. January 3, 2026 6:07 PM EST Up next: Yankiel Rivera vs Jonathan Gonzalez for interim title Wrapping up the prelims, Yankiel Rivera (7-0-1, 3 KOs) takes on former champion Jonathan Gonzalez (28-4-1, 14 KOs) in an all-Puerto Rican clash for the vacant interim WBA flyweight title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Yankiel Rivera Figueroa and Jonathan Gonzalez during the weigh in on January 2, 2026, ahead of their bout in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions January 3, 2026 6:06 PM EST Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro defeats Alfredo Cruz by decision Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro (14-0, 7 KOs) defeats Alfredo Cruz (10-4-1, 5 KOs) by majority decision at featherweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored the fight 76-76, 77-75, and 77-75. January 3, 2026 5:44 PM EST Jake Paul arrives to Serrano vs Tellez Jake Paul arrives at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to attend the Amanda Serrano vs Reina Tellez showdown. January 3, 2026 5:20 PM EST Henry Lebron TKOs Juan Tapia in seventh round Henry Lebron (21-0, 11 KOs) defeats Juan Tapia (14-5, 5 KOs) by seventh-round TKO after Tapia’s corner calls it a day. The super featherweight bout was stopped at 2:49 of the round. January 3, 2026 4:42 PM EST Chris Echevarria defeats Gabriel Bernardi by decision Chris Echevarria (10-1, 4 KOs) defeats Gabriel Bernardi Cruz (7-4, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision at super bantamweight. After six rounds, all three judges scored the fight 57-56.



In the fourth round, Echevarria had a point deducted for dropping his mouthpiece.



The crowd at the venue wasn’t happy with the announced decision. January 3, 2026 4:04 PM EST Alexis Chaparro defeats Augusto Leal Salazar by decision Alexis Chaparro (7-0, 6 KOs) defeats Augusto Leal Salazar (3-1, 1 KO) by unanimous decision. After six rounds at middleweight, the judges scored the bout 60-54, 60-54, and 58-56. January 3, 2026 3:30 PM EST Video: Ebanie Bridges pre-fight interview Here’s what former champion Ebanie Bridges from Australia had to say ahead of her ring return against Alexis Araiza Mones. January 3, 2026 3:25 PM EST Elise Soto TKOs Liliana Martinez in second round Elise Soto (10-0, 9 KOs) defeats Liliana Martinez (25-24, 16 KOs) by second-round TKO at super featherweight. The official time was 1:58 of the round. January 3, 2026 3:23 PM EST Abner Figueroa defeats Edwin Rodriguez by decision Abner Figueroa Cotto (8-0, 1 KO) defeats Edwin Rodriguez (12-10-3, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the six-round bout 58-56, 60-54, and 58-56. January 3, 2026 3:21 PM EST Yandiel Lozano defeats Johniel Ramos Cotto by decision Yandiel Lozano (3-0, 0 KOs) defeats Johniel Ramos Cotto (3-3, 1 KO) by unanimous decision at super featherweight. After six rounds, the judges scored the fight 58-56, 60-54, and 58-56. January 3, 2026 3:18 PM EST Video: Caleb Tirado TKOs Justin Hill in first round Caleb Tirado (1-0, 1 KO) makes a successful pro debut, defeating fellow debutant Justin Hill (0-1) by first-round TKO. The bantamweight fight ended at 1:59 of the round. January 2, 2026 11:01 PM EST Serrano vs Tellez: How to watch and start time Serrano vs Tellez airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with the prelims starting at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT.