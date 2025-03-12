2025 PFL World Tournament: First Round fight cards announced

The full First Round fight cards have been announced for the PFL’s first single-elimination tournament, titled “One Shot.” The events takes place at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando on April 3, April 11, April 18, and May 1.

Atop the first card, Jason Jackson (18-5) of Jamaica and Andrey Koreshkov (28-5) battle it out at welterweight. The second card is headlined by a bantamweight matchup between Magomed Magomedov (20-3) and Leandro Higo (23-6) of Brazil.

Middleweights Impa Kasanganay (18-5) of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Jamaican-born English Fabian Edwards (13-4) clash in the headliner of the third event. Phil Davis (24-7, 1 NC) of Harrisburg, PA and Rob Wilkinson (19-3, 1 NC) of Australia face off at light heavyweight in the main event of the fourth and final First Round event.

The full lineup can be found below.

In addition, the promotion announced three dates and locations for the semifinals. The first semifinal takes place at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN on June 1. The second semifinal is held at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS on June 20. The third semifinal takes place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on June 27.

The dates for the finals are scheduled for August 1, 15, and 21. The locations are to be confirmed.

First Round 1 – Thursday, April 3

Main Card

Jason Jackson vs. Andrey Koreshkov, welterweight

Jesus Pinedo vs. Adam Borics, featherweight

Magomed Umalatov vs. Logan Storley, welterweight

Jeremy Kennedy vs. Movlid Khaybulaev, featherweight

Prelims

Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Florim Zendeli, welterweight

Gabriel Braga vs. Yves Landu, featherweight

Giannis Bachar vs. Masayuki Kikuiri, welterweight

Nathan Kelly vs. Taekyun Kim, featherweight

Joseph Luciano vs. Thad Jean, welterweight alternate

Fred Dupras vs. Nathan Ghareeb, featherweight alternate

First Round 2 – Friday, April 11

Main Card

Magomed Magomedov vs. Leandro Higo, bantamweight

Taila Santos vs. Juliana Velasquez, women’s flyweight

Savarjon Khamidov vs. Jake Hadley, bantamweight

Ciaran Clarke vs. Kasum Kasumov, bantamweight

Prelims

Liz Carmouche vs. Ilara Joanna, women’s flyweight

Ali Taleb vs. Zebenzui Ruiz, bantamweight

Kana Watanabe vs. Jena Bishop, women’s flyweight

Elora Dana vs. Diana Avsaragova, women’s flyweight

Francesco Nuzzi vs. Matheus Mattos, bantamweight alternate

Ekaterina Shakalova vs. Saray Orozco, women’s flyweight alternate

First Round 3 – Friday, April 18

Main Card

Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards, middleweight

Alexander Shabliy vs. Brent Primus, lightweight

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese, lightweight

Mads Burnell vs. Jay-Jay Wilson, lightweight

Prelims

Sadibou Sy vs. Dalton Rosta, middleweight

Josh Silveira vs. Mike Shipman, middleweight

Clay Collard vs. Alfie Davis, lightweight

Aaron Jeffery vs. Murad Ramazanov, middleweight

Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Jordan Newman, middleweight alternate

Sergio Cossio vs. Robert Watley, lightweight alternate

First Round 4 – Thursday, May 1

Main Card

Phil Davis vs. Rob Wilkinson, light heavyweight

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Sergey Bilostenniy, heavyweight

Antonio Carlos Jr vs. Karl Moore, light heavyweight

Karl Albrektsson vs. Simeon Powell, light heavyweight

Prelims

Alexandr Romanov vs. Tim Johnson, heavyweight

Linton Vassell vs. Oleg Popov, heavyweight

Sullivan Cauley vs. Marcelo Nunes, light heavyweight

Pouya Rahmani vs. Abraham Bably, heavyweight

Alex Polizzi vs. Rafael Xavier, light heavyweight alternate

MMA fans in the U.S. can stream the 2025 PFL World Tournament events on ESPN+, in Europe on DAZN, and in Australia on Stan.