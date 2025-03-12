2025 PFL World Tournament: First Round fight cards announced

The full First Round fight cards have been announced for the PFL’s first single-elimination tournament, titled “One Shot.” The events takes place at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando on April 3, April 11, April 18, and May 1.
Atop the first card, Jason Jackson (18-5) of Jamaica and Andrey Koreshkov (28-5) battle it out at welterweight. The second card is headlined by a bantamweight matchup between Magomed Magomedov (20-3) and Leandro Higo (23-6) of Brazil.
Middleweights Impa Kasanganay (18-5) of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Jamaican-born English Fabian Edwards (13-4) clash in the headliner of the third event. Phil Davis (24-7, 1 NC) of Harrisburg, PA and Rob Wilkinson (19-3, 1 NC) of Australia face off at light heavyweight in the main event of the fourth and final First Round event.
The full lineup can be found below.
In addition, the promotion announced three dates and locations for the semifinals. The first semifinal takes place at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN on June 1. The second semifinal is held at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS on June 20. The third semifinal takes place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on June 27.
The dates for the finals are scheduled for August 1, 15, and 21. The locations are to be confirmed.
First Round 1 – Thursday, April 3
Main Card
- Jason Jackson vs. Andrey Koreshkov, welterweight
- Jesus Pinedo vs. Adam Borics, featherweight
- Magomed Umalatov vs. Logan Storley, welterweight
- Jeremy Kennedy vs. Movlid Khaybulaev, featherweight
Prelims
- Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Florim Zendeli, welterweight
- Gabriel Braga vs. Yves Landu, featherweight
- Giannis Bachar vs. Masayuki Kikuiri, welterweight
- Nathan Kelly vs. Taekyun Kim, featherweight
- Joseph Luciano vs. Thad Jean, welterweight alternate
- Fred Dupras vs. Nathan Ghareeb, featherweight alternate
First Round 2 – Friday, April 11
Main Card
- Magomed Magomedov vs. Leandro Higo, bantamweight
- Taila Santos vs. Juliana Velasquez, women’s flyweight
- Savarjon Khamidov vs. Jake Hadley, bantamweight
- Ciaran Clarke vs. Kasum Kasumov, bantamweight
Prelims
- Liz Carmouche vs. Ilara Joanna, women’s flyweight
- Ali Taleb vs. Zebenzui Ruiz, bantamweight
- Kana Watanabe vs. Jena Bishop, women’s flyweight
- Elora Dana vs. Diana Avsaragova, women’s flyweight
- Francesco Nuzzi vs. Matheus Mattos, bantamweight alternate
- Ekaterina Shakalova vs. Saray Orozco, women’s flyweight alternate
First Round 3 – Friday, April 18
Main Card
- Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards, middleweight
- Alexander Shabliy vs. Brent Primus, lightweight
- Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese, lightweight
- Mads Burnell vs. Jay-Jay Wilson, lightweight
Prelims
- Sadibou Sy vs. Dalton Rosta, middleweight
- Josh Silveira vs. Mike Shipman, middleweight
- Clay Collard vs. Alfie Davis, lightweight
- Aaron Jeffery vs. Murad Ramazanov, middleweight
- Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Jordan Newman, middleweight alternate
- Sergio Cossio vs. Robert Watley, lightweight alternate
First Round 4 – Thursday, May 1
Main Card
- Phil Davis vs. Rob Wilkinson, light heavyweight
- Valentin Moldavsky vs. Sergey Bilostenniy, heavyweight
- Antonio Carlos Jr vs. Karl Moore, light heavyweight
- Karl Albrektsson vs. Simeon Powell, light heavyweight
Prelims
- Alexandr Romanov vs. Tim Johnson, heavyweight
- Linton Vassell vs. Oleg Popov, heavyweight
- Sullivan Cauley vs. Marcelo Nunes, light heavyweight
- Pouya Rahmani vs. Abraham Bably, heavyweight
- Alex Polizzi vs. Rafael Xavier, light heavyweight alternate
MMA fans in the U.S. can stream the 2025 PFL World Tournament events on ESPN+, in Europe on DAZN, and in Australia on Stan.