PFL vs Bellator ceremonial weigh-ins & faceoff – Photos

At the official weigh-in ceremony, the fighters featured on the PFL vs Bellator: Champs card made weight, stepped on the scales and went face to face. The MMA event airs live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 24.

On the top of fight card, Renan Ferreira and Ryan Bader clash at heavyweight. In the co-main event, Impa Kasanganay and Johnny Eblen go head to head at middleweight.

Also on the card, Ray Cooper III faces Jason Jackson at 182-pound catchweight. Bruno Cappelozza meets Vadim Nemkov at heavyweight. Thiago Santos fights Yoel Romero at light heavyweight. Clay Collard takes on AJ McKee at lightweight.

Among the prelims, Aaron Pico battles Henry Corrales at featherweight. Biaggio Ali Walsh squares off against Emmanuel Palacio at lightweight. Claressa Shields and Kelsey DeSantis duel at 165 pound catchweight.

Plus, Abdullah Al-Qahtani faces off Edukondal Rao at featherweight and Malik Basahel clashes with Vinicius Pereira at 129-pound catchweight.