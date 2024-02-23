PFL vs Bellator: Champs weigh-in video

PFL vs Bellator: Champs airs live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 24. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

In the main event, PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira (12-3, 3 NC) of Brazil goes up against Bellator champion Ryan Bader (31-7, 1 NC) of the U.S. In the 185-pound all-American co-main event, PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay (15-3) meets Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (14-0).

Also on the card, former two-division Bellator champion and current 145-pound titleholder Patricio Pitbull (35-7) takes on fellow-American Gabriel Braga (12-1) at featherweight.

Get PFL vs Bellator: Champs full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

PFL vs Bellator fight card

Main card

Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader, heavyweight

Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen, middleweight

Patricio Pitbull vs. Gabriel Braga, featherweight

Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Jackson, catchweight (182 lb)

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov, heavyweight

Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero, light heavyweight

Clay Collard vs. AJ McKee, lightweight

Prelims