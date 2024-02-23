Subscribe
PFL vs Bellator: Champs weigh-in video

PFL Champions vs Bellator Champions

By Parviz Iskenderov
PFL vs Bellator: Champs airs live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 24. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

In the main event, PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira (12-3, 3 NC) of Brazil goes up against Bellator champion Ryan Bader (31-7, 1 NC) of the U.S. In the 185-pound all-American co-main event, PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay (15-3) meets Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (14-0).

Also on the card, former two-division Bellator champion and current 145-pound titleholder Patricio Pitbull (35-7) takes on fellow-American Gabriel Braga (12-1) at featherweight.

Get PFL vs Bellator: Champs full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

PFL vs Bellator fight card

Main card

  • Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader, heavyweight
  • Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen, middleweight
  • Patricio Pitbull vs. Gabriel Braga, featherweight
  • Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Jackson, catchweight (182 lb)
  • Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov, heavyweight
  • Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero, light heavyweight
  • Clay Collard vs. AJ McKee, lightweight

Prelims

  • Aaron Pico vs. Henry Corrales, featherweight
  • Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Emmanuel Palacio, lightweight
  • Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis, catchweight (165 lb)
  • Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao, featherweight
  • Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira, flyweight – Amateur bout
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

