PFL Pittsburgh live results: Johnny Eblen submits Bryan Battle – Video

Johnny Eblen faces Bryan Battle in the middleweight main event of PFL Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 28. The fight card airs live from the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Former Bellator champion Eblen (16-1) of Des Moines, Iowa, returns after suffering a defeat to Costello van Steenis last July for the inaugural PFL 185-pound title. Former UFC fighter Bryan Battle (13-2) of Springfield, Missouri, makes his PFL debut after taking a split decision over Randy Brown in late 2024.
The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Dalton Rosta (11-2) of Sharon, Pennsylvania, and 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay (19-6) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The PFL Pittsburgh card also includes:
- Ariane Lipski da Silva (17-11) vs. Sumiko Inaba (8-2), flyweight
- Alexei Pergande (7-0) vs. Julio Arce (21-6), featherweight
- Lazaro Dayron (9-0-1) vs. Jacob Thrall (15-7-1), bantamweight
PFL Pittsburgh results
Main card
- Johnny Eblen def. Bryan Battle by submission (rear-naked choke, R1, 4:10)
- Impa Kasanganay def. Dalton Rosta by KO (R1, 3:18)
- Ariane Lipski da Silva def. Sumiko Inaba by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Alexei Pergande def. Julio Arce by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Lazaro Dayron def. Jacob Thrall by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)
Prelims
- Jack Cartwright def. Allan Begosso by split decision (29-28, 27-29, 29-28)
- Jakub Kaszuba def. Natan Schulte by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Dakota Bush def. Robert Watley by TKO (punches, R1, 0:34)
- Ernesto Rodriguez def. Masayuki Kikuiri by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Tatiana Postarnakova def. Elora Dana by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Josh Fremd def. Jarrah Al Salawi by KO (punch, R3, 3:57)
- Fred Dupras def. Ethan Goss by submission (guillotine choke, R1, 2:46)
PFL Pittsburgh live blog
Johnny Eblen submits Bryan Battle in first round
Johnny Eblen (17-1) defeats Bryan Battle (13-3) by first-round submission with a rear-naked choke. The middleweight bout came to an end at 4:10 of the round.
Impa Kasanganay KOs Dalton Rosta in first round
Impa Kasanganay (20-6) defeats Dalton Rosta (11-3) by first-round knockout at middleweight. The stoppage came at 3:18 of the round.
Ariane Lipski da Silva defeats Sumiko Inaba by decision
Ariane Lipski da Silva (18-11) defeats Sumiko Inaba (8-3) by unanimous decision at flyweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28.
Alexei Pergande defeats Julio Arce by decision
Alexei Pergande (8-0) defeats Julio Arce (21-7) by unanimous decision at featherweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28.
Lazaro Dayron defeats Jacob Thrall by decision
Lazaro Dayron (10-0-1) defeats Jacob Thrall (15-8-1) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 30-27.
Jack Cartwright defeats Allan Begosso by decision
Jack Cartwright (14-2) defeats Allan Begosso (10-4-1) by split decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 27-29, and 29-28.
Jakub Kaszuba defeats Natan Schulte by decision
Jakub Kaszuba (16-0) defeats Natan Schulte (25-6-1) by unanimous decision at lightweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28.
Dakota Bush TKOs Robert Watley in first round
Dakota Bush (16-4) defeats Robert Watley (16-4) by first-round TKO with punches at lightweight. The stoppage came at 0:34 of the round.
Ernesto Rodriguez defeats Masayuki Kikuiri by decision
Ernesto Rodriguez (11-1) defeats Masayuki Kikuiri (11-4-1) by majority decision at welterweight. All three judges scored the fight 28-28, 29-28, and 29-28.
Tatiana Postarnakova defeats Elora Dana by decision
Tatiana Postarnakova (7-0) defeats Elora Dana (8-2) by unanimous decision at flyweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27.
Josh Fremd KOs Jarrah Al Salawi in third round
Josh Fremd (12-6) defeats Jarrah Al-Silawi (21-8) by third-round knockout at middleweight. The stoppage came at 3:57 of the round.
Fred Dupras submits Ethan Goss in first round
Kicking off the action, Fred Dupras (10-2) defeats Ethan Goss (12-9) by first-round submission with a guillotine choke at featherweight. The stoppage came at 2:46 of the round.
How to watch and start time
PFL Pittsburgh airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.