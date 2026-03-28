PFL Pittsburgh live results: Johnny Eblen submits Bryan Battle – Video

Johnny Eblen faces Bryan Battle in the middleweight main event of PFL Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 28. The fight card airs live from the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Former Bellator champion Eblen (16-1) of Des Moines, Iowa, returns after suffering a defeat to Costello van Steenis last July for the inaugural PFL 185-pound title. Former UFC fighter Bryan Battle (13-2) of Springfield, Missouri, makes his PFL debut after taking a split decision over Randy Brown in late 2024.

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The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Dalton Rosta (11-2) of Sharon, Pennsylvania, and 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay (19-6) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The PFL Pittsburgh card also includes:

Ariane Lipski da Silva (17-11) vs. Sumiko Inaba (8-2), flyweight

Alexei Pergande (7-0) vs. Julio Arce (21-6), featherweight

Lazaro Dayron (9-0-1) vs. Jacob Thrall (15-7-1), bantamweight

PFL Pittsburgh results

Main card

Johnny Eblen def. Bryan Battle by submission (rear-naked choke, R1, 4:10)

Impa Kasanganay def. Dalton Rosta by KO (R1, 3:18)

Ariane Lipski da Silva def. Sumiko Inaba by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Alexei Pergande def. Julio Arce by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lazaro Dayron def. Jacob Thrall by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Prelims

Jack Cartwright def. Allan Begosso by split decision (29-28, 27-29, 29-28)

Jakub Kaszuba def. Natan Schulte by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Dakota Bush def. Robert Watley by TKO (punches, R1, 0:34)

Ernesto Rodriguez def. Masayuki Kikuiri by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tatiana Postarnakova def. Elora Dana by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Josh Fremd def. Jarrah Al Salawi by KO (punch, R3, 3:57)

Fred Dupras def. Ethan Goss by submission (guillotine choke, R1, 2:46)

PFL Pittsburgh live blog March 29, 2026 12:09 AM EDT Johnny Eblen submits Bryan Battle in first round Johnny Eblen (17-1) defeats Bryan Battle (13-3) by first-round submission with a rear-naked choke. The middleweight bout came to an end at 4:10 of the round. March 28, 2026 11:42 PM EDT Impa Kasanganay KOs Dalton Rosta in first round Impa Kasanganay (20-6) defeats Dalton Rosta (11-3) by first-round knockout at middleweight. The stoppage came at 3:18 of the round. March 28, 2026 11:39 PM EDT Ariane Lipski da Silva defeats Sumiko Inaba by decision Ariane Lipski da Silva (18-11) defeats Sumiko Inaba (8-3) by unanimous decision at flyweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28. March 28, 2026 11:00 PM EDT Alexei Pergande defeats Julio Arce by decision Alexei Pergande (8-0) defeats Julio Arce (21-7) by unanimous decision at featherweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. March 28, 2026 10:32 PM EDT Lazaro Dayron defeats Jacob Thrall by decision Lazaro Dayron (10-0-1) defeats Jacob Thrall (15-8-1) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 30-27. March 28, 2026 10:01 PM EDT Jack Cartwright defeats Allan Begosso by decision Jack Cartwright (14-2) defeats Allan Begosso (10-4-1) by split decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 27-29, and 29-28. March 28, 2026 9:53 PM EDT Jakub Kaszuba defeats Natan Schulte by decision Jakub Kaszuba (16-0) defeats Natan Schulte (25-6-1) by unanimous decision at lightweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28. March 28, 2026 9:04 PM EDT Dakota Bush TKOs Robert Watley in first round Dakota Bush (16-4) defeats Robert Watley (16-4) by first-round TKO with punches at lightweight. The stoppage came at 0:34 of the round. March 28, 2026 9:01 PM EDT Ernesto Rodriguez defeats Masayuki Kikuiri by decision Ernesto Rodriguez (11-1) defeats Masayuki Kikuiri (11-4-1) by majority decision at welterweight. All three judges scored the fight 28-28, 29-28, and 29-28. March 28, 2026 8:34 PM EDT Tatiana Postarnakova defeats Elora Dana by decision Tatiana Postarnakova (7-0) defeats Elora Dana (8-2) by unanimous decision at flyweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27. March 28, 2026 7:46 PM EDT Josh Fremd KOs Jarrah Al Salawi in third round Josh Fremd (12-6) defeats Jarrah Al-Silawi (21-8) by third-round knockout at middleweight. The stoppage came at 3:57 of the round. March 28, 2026 7:31 PM EDT Fred Dupras submits Ethan Goss in first round Kicking off the action, Fred Dupras (10-2) defeats Ethan Goss (12-9) by first-round submission with a guillotine choke at featherweight. The stoppage came at 2:46 of the round. March 28, 2026 6:10 AM EDT How to watch and start time PFL Pittsburgh airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.