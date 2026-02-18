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PFL Pittsburgh card finalized with Eblen vs Battle in main event

PFL: Eblen vs Battle takes place at the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA, at the end of March

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Johnny Eblen during the weigh-in ahead of his MMA bout at PFL South Africa
Johnny Eblen during the weigh-in, on July 18, 2025, in Cape Town, South Africa | PFL

The full card is confirmed for the PFL event on March 28 at the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The previously announced headline bout is a middleweight contest between Johnny Eblen (16-1) of Des Moines, Iowa, and Bryan Battle (12-2, 1 NC) of Springfield, Missouri.

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The co-main event is a 185-pound matchup pitting Impa Kasanganay (19-6) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, against Dalton Rosta (11-2) of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

The main card airs live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes starting at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims, which begin at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT on the ESPN App and ESPN Deportes.

Tickets for PFL Pittsburgh are on sale via Ticketmaster.

The full PFL Pittsburgh lineup is as follows

Main Card

  • Johnny Eblen (16-1) vs. Bryan Battle (12-2, 1 NC), middleweight
  • Dalton Rosta (11-2) vs. Impa Kasanganay (19-6), middleweight
  • Ariane Lipski da Silva (17-11) vs. Sumiko Inaba (8-2), flyweight
  • Alexei Pergande (7-0) vs. Julio Arce (21-6), featherweight
  • Lazaro Dayron (9-0-1) vs. Jacob Thrall (15-7-1), bantamweight

Prelims

  • Bryce Meredith (7-1) vs. Jack Cartwright (13-2), bantamweight
  • Natan Schulte (25-5-1) vs. Jakub Kaszuba (15-0), lightweight
  • Robert Watley (16-3) vs. Dakota Bush (15-4), lightweight
  • Ernesto Rodriguez (10-1) vs. Masayuki Kikuiri (11-3-1), welterweight
  • Tatiana Postarnakova (6-0) vs. Elora Dana (8-1), flyweight
  • Josh Fremd (11-6) vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi (21-7), middleweight
  • Ethan Goss (12-8) vs. Fred Dupras (9-2), featherweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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