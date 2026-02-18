PFL Pittsburgh card finalized with Eblen vs Battle in main event

The full card is confirmed for the PFL event on March 28 at the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The previously announced headline bout is a middleweight contest between Johnny Eblen (16-1) of Des Moines, Iowa, and Bryan Battle (12-2, 1 NC) of Springfield, Missouri.

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The co-main event is a 185-pound matchup pitting Impa Kasanganay (19-6) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, against Dalton Rosta (11-2) of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

The main card airs live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes starting at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims, which begin at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT on the ESPN App and ESPN Deportes.

Tickets for PFL Pittsburgh are on sale via Ticketmaster.

The full PFL Pittsburgh lineup is as follows

Main Card

Johnny Eblen (16-1) vs. Bryan Battle (12-2, 1 NC), middleweight

Dalton Rosta (11-2) vs. Impa Kasanganay (19-6), middleweight

Ariane Lipski da Silva (17-11) vs. Sumiko Inaba (8-2), flyweight

Alexei Pergande (7-0) vs. Julio Arce (21-6), featherweight

Lazaro Dayron (9-0-1) vs. Jacob Thrall (15-7-1), bantamweight

Prelims

Bryce Meredith (7-1) vs. Jack Cartwright (13-2), bantamweight

Natan Schulte (25-5-1) vs. Jakub Kaszuba (15-0), lightweight

Robert Watley (16-3) vs. Dakota Bush (15-4), lightweight

Ernesto Rodriguez (10-1) vs. Masayuki Kikuiri (11-3-1), welterweight

Tatiana Postarnakova (6-0) vs. Elora Dana (8-1), flyweight

Josh Fremd (11-6) vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi (21-7), middleweight

Ethan Goss (12-8) vs. Fred Dupras (9-2), featherweight