Ditcheva vs Kielholtz rebooked for PFL New York in July

The bout between Dakota Ditcheva and Denise Kielholtz has been rescheduled for the PFL card on July 31 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York. The two fighters were originally set to square off in February in Dubai, but the fight was canceled after Ditcheva withdrew due to injury.

British unbeaten 27-year-old Ditcheva (15-0) has not fought since last July, when she defeated Sumiko Inaba by unanimous decision in Cape Town.

37-year-old Kielholtz (8-5) of the Netherlands remained on the PFL Dubai card, scoring a unanimous decision over replacement opponent Antonia Silvaneide.

The contest is scheduled for three rounds at flyweight.

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In the main event of PFL New York, Usman Nurmagomedov (21-0, 1 NC) defends his lightweight title against Archie Colgan (13-0).

Unbeaten Nurmagomedov, 28, makes the second defense of his belt, having submitted Alfie Davis in his previous bout in February.

Colgan, 30, of Denver, Colorado, won his previous bout last October by unanimous decision against Jay-Jay Wilson.

Tickets for PFL New York can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.