PFL Europe Belfast fight card set with Paul Hughes vs Bruno Miranda in main event

The full fight card is confirmed for PFL Europe: Hughes vs Miranda on May 10 at The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The event features the first round bouts of the 2025 European Tournament, as well as a series of showcase matchups.

The main event is a lightweight showcase bout between Paul Hughes (13-2) of Ireland and Bruno Miranda (17-5) of Brazil. The co-main event is a bantamweight showcase clash between Lewis McGrillen (11-1) of England and Alan Philpott (21-16-0, 1 NC) of Northern Ireland.

Among the PFL Europe Tournament bouts at lightweight, Connor Hughes (10-2) of England faces Sebastien Di Franco (10-3) of Belgium. Mark Ewen (6-1) of Scotland takes on Alex Chizov (10-3) of LAtvia. Claudio Pacella (5-2) of Italy meets Gavin Hughes (11-4) of England. Plus, Decky McAleenan (9-5-1) of Ireland battles Gino Van Steenis (5-1) of Spain.

Among other showcase bouts, John Mitchell (10-2) of Ireland and Lorenzo Parente (4-0) of Scotland go head-to-head at lightweight. A middleweight contest pits Haider Khan (9-1) of England against Sean McCormac (3-2) of Ireland.

Also on the card, Gemma Auld (1-0) of England is up against Sammy-Jo Luxton (2-0) of England at flyweight, and Eoin Sheridan (2-0) of Ireland faces Malichi Edwards (4-1) of England at welterweight. The event opener is a featherweight bout between Corey McLaughlin (0-1) of Northern Ireland and Nahom Wedi of Ireland.

