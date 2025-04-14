Subscribe
PFL Europe Belfast fight card set with Paul Hughes vs Bruno Miranda in main event

PFL Europe Belfast features Lightweight Tournament and Showcase bouts

MMANews
By Parviz Iskenderov
Paul Hughes during his MMA bout against Usman Nurmagomedov at PFL Champions Series 1 in Dubai
Paul Hughes during his MMA bout against Usman Nurmagomedov at PFL Champions Series 1 in Dubai, UAE, January 25, 2025 | PFL

The full fight card is confirmed for PFL Europe: Hughes vs Miranda on May 10 at The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The event features the first round bouts of the 2025 European Tournament, as well as a series of showcase matchups.

The main event is a lightweight showcase bout between Paul Hughes (13-2) of Ireland and Bruno Miranda (17-5) of Brazil. The co-main event is a bantamweight showcase clash between Lewis McGrillen (11-1) of England and Alan Philpott (21-16-0, 1 NC) of Northern Ireland.

Among the PFL Europe Tournament bouts at lightweight, Connor Hughes (10-2) of England faces Sebastien Di Franco (10-3) of Belgium. Mark Ewen (6-1) of Scotland takes on Alex Chizov (10-3) of LAtvia. Claudio Pacella (5-2) of Italy meets Gavin Hughes (11-4) of England. Plus, Decky McAleenan (9-5-1) of Ireland battles Gino Van Steenis (5-1) of Spain.

Among other showcase bouts, John Mitchell (10-2) of Ireland and Lorenzo Parente (4-0) of Scotland go head-to-head at lightweight. A middleweight contest pits Haider Khan (9-1) of England against Sean McCormac (3-2) of Ireland.

Also on the card, Gemma Auld (1-0) of England is up against Sammy-Jo Luxton (2-0) of England at flyweight, and Eoin Sheridan (2-0) of Ireland faces Malichi Edwards (4-1) of England at welterweight. The event opener is a featherweight bout between Corey McLaughlin (0-1) of Northern Ireland and Nahom Wedi of Ireland.

The current PFL Europe Belafast lineup is as follows

  • Paul Hughes vs. Bruno Miranda
  • Lewis McGrillen vs. Alan Philpott
  • Connor Hughes vs. Sebastien Di Franco
  • Mark Ewen vs. Alex Chizov
  • John Mitchell vs. Lorenzo Parente
  • Claudio Pacella vs. Gavin Hughes
  • Decky McAleenan vs. Gino Van Steenis
  • Haider Khan vs. Sean McCormac
  • Gemma Auld vs. Sammy-Jo Luxton
  • Eoin Sheridan vs. Malichi Edwards
  • Corey McLaughlin vs. Nahom Wedi
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

