Subscribe
HomeMMA

Paul Hughes headlines PFL Europe Belfast in May

Paul Hughes returns after dropping a decision to Usman Nurmagomedov in January

MMANews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Paul Hughes during his MMA bout at PFL Champions Series 1
Paul Hughes during his MMA bout against Usman Nurmagomedov at PFL Champions Series 1 in Dubai, UAE on January 25, 2025 | PFL

Paul Hughes is set for his next fight atop the PFL Europe card on May 10 at The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The 27-year-old Irishman looks to get back in the win column.

Hughes (13-2) lost a majority decision against Usman Nurmagomedov in his bid to land the Bellator lightweight title in January at “PFL Champions Series 1”. The defeat snapped the Sydney, Australia native’s seven-fight winning streak, which includes victories over A.J. McKee at “PFL Battle of the Giants“, Bobby King at “Bellator Champions Series 3”, among others.

“All my career, I’ve said I will main event The SSE Arena, and we’ve made my dream into a reality,” Paul Hughes said. “Belfast, I’m coming to put on a show for my people, and I will show you how much your support means to me. It’s time to get to work.”

The PFL Europe card in Belfast is set to feature the first tournament fights of 2025. The opponent facing Paul Hughes in his homecoming main event, as well as the rest of the lineup, is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.