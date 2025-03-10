Paul Hughes headlines PFL Europe Belfast in May

Paul Hughes is set for his next fight atop the PFL Europe card on May 10 at The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The 27-year-old Irishman looks to get back in the win column.

Hughes (13-2) lost a majority decision against Usman Nurmagomedov in his bid to land the Bellator lightweight title in January at “PFL Champions Series 1”. The defeat snapped the Sydney, Australia native’s seven-fight winning streak, which includes victories over A.J. McKee at “PFL Battle of the Giants“, Bobby King at “Bellator Champions Series 3”, among others.

“All my career, I’ve said I will main event The SSE Arena, and we’ve made my dream into a reality,” Paul Hughes said. “Belfast, I’m coming to put on a show for my people, and I will show you how much your support means to me. It’s time to get to work.”

The PFL Europe card in Belfast is set to feature the first tournament fights of 2025. The opponent facing Paul Hughes in his homecoming main event, as well as the rest of the lineup, is expected to be confirmed shortly.