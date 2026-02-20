Sergio Pettis vs Mitch McKee headlines PFL Chicago in April – Tickets

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced its return to Wintrust Arena in Chicago with Sergio Pettis facing Mitch McKee in the bantamweight main event on April 11. The co-main event is a middleweight bout pitting Jordan Newman against Josh Silveira. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Former Bellator champion Pettis (25-7) aims for his third consecutive win, having defeated Magomed Magomedov and Raufeon Stots last year. The Milwaukee native takes on McKee (10-0) of St. Michael, Minnesota, who makes his PFL debut and looks to remain undefeated following two victories in 2025.

Advertisement

Milwaukee’s Newman (8-0) is coming off a first-round stoppage victory over Eslam Abdul Baset Syaha at PFL 8 last August. His Miami opponent, Silveira (15-5), defeated Murad Ramazanov by decision last time out, also in August.

PFL Chicago airs live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, with the main card starting at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims, which begin at 6:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT on the ESPN App (for fans with access to the ESPN Unlimited plan).

Other bouts on the PFL Chicago card are expected to be announced shortly.