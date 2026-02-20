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Sergio Pettis vs Mitch McKee headlines PFL Chicago in April – Tickets

Jordan Newman and Josh Silveira face off in the co-main event

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Sergio Pettis during his MMA bout at PFL Chicago
Sergio Pettis during his bout against Raufeon Stots at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, on June 27, 2025 | PFL

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced its return to Wintrust Arena in Chicago with Sergio Pettis facing Mitch McKee in the bantamweight main event on April 11. The co-main event is a middleweight bout pitting Jordan Newman against Josh Silveira. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Former Bellator champion Pettis (25-7) aims for his third consecutive win, having defeated Magomed Magomedov and Raufeon Stots last year. The Milwaukee native takes on McKee (10-0) of St. Michael, Minnesota, who makes his PFL debut and looks to remain undefeated following two victories in 2025.

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Milwaukee’s Newman (8-0) is coming off a first-round stoppage victory over Eslam Abdul Baset Syaha at PFL 8 last August. His Miami opponent, Silveira (15-5), defeated Murad Ramazanov by decision last time out, also in August.

PFL Chicago airs live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, with the main card starting at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims, which begin at 6:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT on the ESPN App (for fans with access to the ESPN Unlimited plan).

Other bouts on the PFL Chicago card are expected to be announced shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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