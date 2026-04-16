PFL Belfast live results: Jay Jay Wilson KOs Darragh Kelly – Video

PFL Belfast: Kelly vs Wilson airs live from the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Thursday, April 16.

In the main event, Darragh Kelly (9-0) of Ireland takes on New Zealand’s Jay Jay Wilson (11-2) at lightweight. In the co-main event, Rhys McKee (14-7-1) of Northern Ireland meets France’s Alex Lohore (26-11) in a 176-pound catchweight bout.

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Also on the card is a light heavyweight contest between Australia’s Tyson Pedro (10-5) and Dovlet Yagshimuradov (25-8-1) of Turkmenistan.

Headlining the prelims, Ukraine’s Chris Mixan (7-1) and Ireland’s Eoin Sheridan (4-0) clash at welterweight.

PFL Belfast results

Main card

Jay Jay Wilson def. Darragh Kelly by KO (body kick and punches, R1, 0:37)

Rhys McKee def. Alex Lohore by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Dovlet Yagshimuradov def. Tyson Pedro by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Prelims

Eoin Sheridan def. Chris Mixan by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Caolan Loughran def. Alan Philpott by submission (face crank, R1, 1:11)

Omran Chaaban def. Chequina Noso Pedro by TKO (R2, 4:16)

Dean Garnett def. Ciaran Clarke by KO (spinning back elbow and punches, R1, 1:52)

Pedro Carvalho def. Sergio Cossio by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

David Martinez def. Giannis Bachar by submission (rear-naked choke, R2, 0:53)

Sean Gauci def. Liam Gittins by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Eoghan Masoliver def. Shane Mullen by submission (rear-naked choke, R1, 1:55)

Chelsea Hackett def. Andrea Vazquez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

PFL Belfast live blog April 16, 2026 9:51 PM EDT Jay Jay Wilson KOs Darragh Kelly in first round Jay Jay Wilson (13-2) defeats Darragh Kelly (9-1) by first-round knockout with a body kick and punches at lightweight. The stoppage came at 0:37 of the round. April 16, 2026 8:14 PM EDT Rhys McKee defeats Alex Lohore by decision Rhys McKee (15-7-1) defeats Alex Lohore (26-12) by unanimous decision in a 176-pound catchweight bout. All three judges scored it 30-27. April 16, 2026 7:48 PM EDT Dovlet Yagshimuradov defeats Tyson Pedro by decision Dovlet Yagshimuradov (26-8-1) defeats Tyson Pedro (10-6) by unanimous decision at light heavyweight. After three rounds, all three judges scored the fight 29-28. April 16, 2026 6:59 PM EDT Eoin Sheridan defeats Chris Mixan by decision Eoin Sheridan (5-0) defeats Chris Mixan (7-2) by unanimous decision at welterweight. After three rounds, all three judges scored the fight 29-28. April 16, 2026 6:24 PM EDT Caolan Loughran submits Alan Philpott in first round Caolan Loughran (11-3) defeats Alan Philpott (21-18-0, 1 NC) by first-round submission via face crank at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 1:11 of the round. April 16, 2026 5:53 PM EDT Omran Chaaban stops Chequina Noso Pedro in second round Omran Chaaban (10-1) defeats Chequina Noso Pedro (10-5) by second-round knockout at welterweight. The stoppage came at 4:16 of the round. April 16, 2026 5:50 PM EDT Dean Garnett KOs Ciaran Clarke in first round Dean Garnett (15-4-1) defeats Ciaran Clarke (10-1) by first-round knockout with a spinning back elbow and punches at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 1:52 of the round. April 16, 2026 5:06 PM EDT Pedro Carvalho defeats Sergio Cossio by decision Pedro Carvalho (15-10) defeats Sergio Cossio (27-12-1) by unanimous decision in a 165-pound catchweight bout. After three rounds, all three judges scored the fight 29-28. April 16, 2026 4:35 PM EDT David Martinez submits Giannis Bachar in the second round David Martinez (17-6) defeats Giannis Bachar (9-4) by second-round submission via rear-naked choke at welterweight. The stoppage came at 0:53 of the round. April 16, 2026 4:15 PM EDT Sean Gauci defeats Liam Gittins by decision Sean Gauci (11-1) defeats Liam Gittins (13-6-0, 1 NC) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 30-27. April 16, 2026 4:13 PM EDT Eoghan Masoliver submits Shane Mullen in first round Eoghan Masoliver defeats Shane Mullen by first-round submission via rear-naked choke at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 1:55 of the round. April 16, 2026 3:35 PM EDT Chelsea Hackett defeats Andrea Vazquez by decision In the event opener, Chelsea Hackett (5-3-1) defeats Andrea Vazquez (8-3) by unanimous decision at flyweight. After three rounds, all three judges scored the fight 30-27. April 16, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Darragh Kelly vs Jay Jay Wilson – PFL Origins Watch PFL Origins featuring Darragh Kelly and Jay Jay Wilson ahead of their showdown at PFL Belfast.