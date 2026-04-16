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PFL Belfast live results: Jay Jay Wilson KOs Darragh Kelly – Video

PFL Belfast features Darragh Kelly facing Jay Jay Wilson in a lightweight bout, live from SSE Arena

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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PFL Belfast: Kelly vs Wilson airs live from the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Thursday, April 16.

In the main event, Darragh Kelly (9-0) of Ireland takes on New Zealand’s Jay Jay Wilson (11-2) at lightweight. In the co-main event, Rhys McKee (14-7-1) of Northern Ireland meets France’s Alex Lohore (26-11) in a 176-pound catchweight bout.

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Also on the card is a light heavyweight contest between Australia’s Tyson Pedro (10-5) and Dovlet Yagshimuradov (25-8-1) of Turkmenistan.

Headlining the prelims, Ukraine’s Chris Mixan (7-1) and Ireland’s Eoin Sheridan (4-0) clash at welterweight.

PFL Belfast results

Main card

  • Jay Jay Wilson def. Darragh Kelly by KO (body kick and punches, R1, 0:37)
  • Rhys McKee def. Alex Lohore by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Dovlet Yagshimuradov def. Tyson Pedro by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Prelims

  • Eoin Sheridan def. Chris Mixan by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Caolan Loughran def. Alan Philpott by submission (face crank, R1, 1:11)
  • Omran Chaaban def. Chequina Noso Pedro by TKO (R2, 4:16)
  • Dean Garnett def. Ciaran Clarke by KO (spinning back elbow and punches, R1, 1:52)
  • Pedro Carvalho def. Sergio Cossio by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • David Martinez def. Giannis Bachar by submission (rear-naked choke, R2, 0:53)
  • Sean Gauci def. Liam Gittins by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Eoghan Masoliver def. Shane Mullen by submission (rear-naked choke, R1, 1:55)
  • Chelsea Hackett def. Andrea Vazquez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

PFL Belfast live blog

Jay Jay Wilson KOs Darragh Kelly in first round

Jay Jay Wilson (13-2) defeats Darragh Kelly (9-1) by first-round knockout with a body kick and punches at lightweight. The stoppage came at 0:37 of the round.

Rhys McKee defeats Alex Lohore by decision

Rhys McKee (15-7-1) defeats Alex Lohore (26-12) by unanimous decision in a 176-pound catchweight bout. All three judges scored it 30-27.

Dovlet Yagshimuradov defeats Tyson Pedro by decision

Dovlet Yagshimuradov (26-8-1) defeats Tyson Pedro (10-6) by unanimous decision at light heavyweight. After three rounds, all three judges scored the fight 29-28.

Eoin Sheridan defeats Chris Mixan by decision

Eoin Sheridan (5-0) defeats Chris Mixan (7-2) by unanimous decision at welterweight. After three rounds, all three judges scored the fight 29-28.

Caolan Loughran submits Alan Philpott in first round

Caolan Loughran (11-3) defeats Alan Philpott (21-18-0, 1 NC) by first-round submission via face crank at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 1:11 of the round.

Omran Chaaban stops Chequina Noso Pedro in second round

Omran Chaaban (10-1) defeats Chequina Noso Pedro (10-5) by second-round knockout at welterweight. The stoppage came at 4:16 of the round.

Dean Garnett KOs Ciaran Clarke in first round

Dean Garnett (15-4-1) defeats Ciaran Clarke (10-1) by first-round knockout with a spinning back elbow and punches at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 1:52 of the round.

Pedro Carvalho defeats Sergio Cossio by decision

Pedro Carvalho (15-10) defeats Sergio Cossio (27-12-1) by unanimous decision in a 165-pound catchweight bout. After three rounds, all three judges scored the fight 29-28.

David Martinez submits Giannis Bachar in the second round

David Martinez (17-6) defeats Giannis Bachar (9-4) by second-round submission via rear-naked choke at welterweight. The stoppage came at 0:53 of the round.

Sean Gauci defeats Liam Gittins by decision

Sean Gauci (11-1) defeats Liam Gittins (13-6-0, 1 NC) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 30-27.

Eoghan Masoliver submits Shane Mullen in first round

Eoghan Masoliver defeats Shane Mullen by first-round submission via rear-naked choke at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 1:55 of the round.

Chelsea Hackett defeats Andrea Vazquez by decision

In the event opener, Chelsea Hackett (5-3-1) defeats Andrea Vazquez (8-3) by unanimous decision at flyweight. After three rounds, all three judges scored the fight 30-27.

Darragh Kelly vs Jay Jay Wilson – PFL Origins

Watch PFL Origins featuring Darragh Kelly and Jay Jay Wilson ahead of their showdown at PFL Belfast.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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