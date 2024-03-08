Subscribe
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou weigh-in photos

Knockout Chaos: Joshua vs Ngannou live on DAZN from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Francis Ngannou weighs-in for Anthony Joshua fight
Francis Ngannou | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou battle it out in the main event live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 8. At the official weigh-in ceremony the fighters tipped the scales and went face to face.

British former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Cameroonian-French former UFC champion Francis Ngannou square off in the 10-round bout at heavyweight. The fighters weighed-in at 252.4 lbs and 272.6 lbs, respectively.

In the co-main event, China’s Zhilei Zhang defends his interim WBO heavyweight title against former world champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand. Also on the card, Mexico’s two-division world champion Rey Vargas defends his WBC featherweight title against British contender Nick Ball. As well, Israil Madrimov of Uzbekistan and Magomed Kurbanov battle it out for the vacant WBA super welterweight title.

Plus, Gavin Gwynne of Wales and Mark Chamberlain of England clash at lightweight. In addition, Justis Huni of Australia and Kevin Lerena of South Africa go head to head at heavyweight.

Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou faceoff
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou faceoff
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou
Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Zhilei Zhang
Zhilei Zhang | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Joseph Parker
Joseph Parker | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker faceoff
Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker
Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Rey Vargas
Rey Vargas | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Rey Vargas and Nick Ball
Rey Vargas and Nick Ball | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Israil Madrimov and Magomed Kurbanov
Israil Madrimov and Magomed Kurbanov | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Gavin Gwynne and Mark Chamberlain
Gavin Gwynne and Mark Chamberlain | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Justis Huni
Justis Huni | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Justis Huni and Kevin Lerena
Justis Huni and Kevin Lerena | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jack McGann and Louis Greene
Jack McGann and Louis Greene | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Roman Fury and Martin Svarc
Roman Fury and Martin Svarc | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Ziyad Almaayouf and Christian Lopez Flores
Ziyad Almaayouf and Christian Lopez Flores | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Andrii Novytskyi and Juan Torres
Andrii Novytskyi and Juan Torres | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Among Joshua vs Ngannou prelims, Jack McGann meets Louis Greene in the all-British bout at super welterweight. Roman Fury of the UK takes on Martin Svarc of Czech Republic at heavyweight. Ziyad Almaayouf of Saudi Arabia faces Christian Lopez Flores of Mexico at super lightweight. Kicking off the action, Andrii Novytskyi of Ukraine fights American Juan Torres at heavyweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

