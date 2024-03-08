Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou weigh-in photos

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou battle it out in the main event live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 8. At the official weigh-in ceremony the fighters tipped the scales and went face to face.

British former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Cameroonian-French former UFC champion Francis Ngannou square off in the 10-round bout at heavyweight. The fighters weighed-in at 252.4 lbs and 272.6 lbs, respectively.

In the co-main event, China’s Zhilei Zhang defends his interim WBO heavyweight title against former world champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand. Also on the card, Mexico’s two-division world champion Rey Vargas defends his WBC featherweight title against British contender Nick Ball. As well, Israil Madrimov of Uzbekistan and Magomed Kurbanov battle it out for the vacant WBA super welterweight title.

Plus, Gavin Gwynne of Wales and Mark Chamberlain of England clash at lightweight. In addition, Justis Huni of Australia and Kevin Lerena of South Africa go head to head at heavyweight.

Among Joshua vs Ngannou prelims, Jack McGann meets Louis Greene in the all-British bout at super welterweight. Roman Fury of the UK takes on Martin Svarc of Czech Republic at heavyweight. Ziyad Almaayouf of Saudi Arabia faces Christian Lopez Flores of Mexico at super lightweight. Kicking off the action, Andrii Novytskyi of Ukraine fights American Juan Torres at heavyweight.