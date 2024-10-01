Ngannou vs Ferreira clash destroys city in new PFL ‘Battle of the Giants’ promo video

A new promo video for PFL ‘Battle of the Giants’ features Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira, as they clash in the middle of the city. The top MMA heavyweights square off in a headliner of the PPV fight card live on October 19 from Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou (MMA 17-3, boxing 0-2) fights in MMA for the first time since January 2022, when he scored a unanimous decision against Ciryl Gane. In his previous bout overall, the 38-year-old Cameroonian-French heavyweight was KO’d by Anthony Joshua in the second round of their boxing match in March.

PFL champion Renan Ferreira (13-3, 3 NC) is set for his second outing for the year. Brazil’s 34-year-old stopped Ryan Bader in the first round atop the PFL vs Bellator showdown in February.

The co-feature on the card is an all-Brazilian women’s featherweight contest between former UFC champion and current Bellator titleholder Cris “Cyborg” (27-2) and two-division PFL champion Larissa Pacheco (23-4). Also on the recently finalized card, Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (15-0) of Des Moines, Iowa defends his title in a rematch against Fabian Edwards (13-3) of Jamaica.

As well, Husein Kadimagomaev (11-1, 1 NC) of Switzerland and Zafar Mohsen (13-4) of Afghanistan go head-to-head at featherweight. Kicking off the action, former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee (22-1) of Long Beach, California takes on Paul Hughes (12-1) of Northern Ireland at lightweight.