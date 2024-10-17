PFL Battle of the Giants final press conference video

Continuing the fight week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira host the final press conference ahead of their bout at PFL Battle of the Giants. The scheduled for five rounds heavyweight clash headlines the fight card live on pay-per-view on October 19.

At the press conference held on October 17, Cameroonian-French former UFC champion Ngannou and Brazil’s PFL champion Ferreira preview their bout and come face to face. The highly anticipated contest, with a new “PFL Super Fights” belt on the line, is set to crown a new champion in the division.

The final press conference also features other fighters battling it out on the night. An all-Brazilian women’s featherweight showdown between former UFC champion and current Bellator titleholder Cris “Cyborg” (27-2) and two-division PFL champion Larissa Pacheco (23-4) serves as the co-main event.

Also on the card, Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (15-0) of Des Moines, Iowa defends his title in a rematch against Fabian Edwards (13-3) of Jamaica. Husein Kadimagomaev (11-1, 1 NC) of Switzerland and Zafar Mohsen (13-4) of Afghanistan battle it out at featherweight. Former Bellator 145 lbs champion AJ McKee (22-1) of Long Beach, California and Northern Ireland’s Paul Hughes (12-1) square off at lightweight.

The final PFL Battle of the Giants press conference starts at 7 am ET / 4 am PT.