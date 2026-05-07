Costello van Steenis vs Johnny Eblen 2 headlines PFL Austin in July

The championship rematch between Costello van Steenis and Johnny Eblen headlines a PFL card on July 18 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Van Steenis puts his middleweight title on the line.

The two fighters first met last July, when van Steenis (18-3) defeated Eblen (17-1) by fifth-round submission to claim the inaugural belt.

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In his first defense in March in Madrid, van Steenis, 33, of the Netherlands, stopped Fabian Edwards in the third round.

Eblen, 34, of Des Moines, Iowa, returned to winning ways at PFL Pittsburgh in March, submitting Bryan Battle in the first round.

“I wanted this rematch with Eblen from the moment the first fight ended,” said van Steenis. “There’s still a lot being said about that first result, and I’m looking forward to proving, definitively, that I’m the better fighter on July 18.”

Following his victory over Battle, Eblen said, “I gotta get that belt back. Costello if you’re watching, I’m coming for you baby, revenge. Let’s go, revenge!”

PFL Austin airs live on ESPN2. Tickets for the event can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.