PFL 3 Chicago results, live stream, Koreshkov vs Umalatov

Following the second round of 2024 Regular Season last weekend in Las Vegas, PFL 3 airs live from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Friday, April 19. The event features a series of MMA bouts in the welterweight and featherweight classes.
On the top of fight card, Bellator 170-pound champion Andrey Koreshkov (27-4) goes up against Magomed Umalatov (14-0) at welterweight. In the co-feature, Brendan Loughnane (27-5) of England and Pedro Carvalho (13-8) of Portugal go head to head at featherweight.
Also on the card, Bubba Jenkins (22-7) of Germany faces off Hawaii’s Kai Kamaka III (12-5-1) at featherweight. Plus, Brazilian welterweight Goiti Yamauchi (28-6) of Japan squares off against Neiman Gracie (12-4) of Brazil in the rematch. The full lineup can be found below.
PFL 3 Chicago live stream
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Friday, April 19
Main card: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
UK & Europe
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, April 20
Main card: 2:30 am BST / 3:30 am CEST
Prelims: 12 am BST / 1 am CEST
Australia
Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, April 20
Main card: 11:30 am AEST
Prelims: 9 am AEST
PFL 3: Regular Season 2024 results
Get PFL 3 Chicago: Koreshkov vs Umalatov full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Magomed Umalatov vs. Andrey Koreshkov
- Brendan Loughnane vs. Pedro Carvalho
- Logan Storley vs. Shamil Musaev
- Gabriel Braga vs. Justin Gonzales
- Goiti Yamauchi vs. Neiman Gracie
- Bubba Jenkins vs. Kai Kamaka
Preliminary card
- Adam Borics vs. Enrique Barzola
- Timur Khizriev def. Brett Johns by unanimous decision (30-37, 30-27, 30-27)
- Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 4:06)
- Don Madge def. Kyle Crutchmer by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 1:02)
- Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
- Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne by KO (R1 at 2:07)