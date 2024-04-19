PFL 3 Chicago results, live stream, Koreshkov vs Umalatov

Following the second round of 2024 Regular Season last weekend in Las Vegas, PFL 3 airs live from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Friday, April 19. The event features a series of MMA bouts in the welterweight and featherweight classes.

On the top of fight card, Bellator 170-pound champion Andrey Koreshkov (27-4) goes up against Magomed Umalatov (14-0) at welterweight. In the co-feature, Brendan Loughnane (27-5) of England and Pedro Carvalho (13-8) of Portugal go head to head at featherweight.

Also on the card, Bubba Jenkins (22-7) of Germany faces off Hawaii’s Kai Kamaka III (12-5-1) at featherweight. Plus, Brazilian welterweight Goiti Yamauchi (28-6) of Japan squares off against Neiman Gracie (12-4) of Brazil in the rematch. The full lineup can be found below.

PFL 3 Chicago live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Friday, April 19

Main card: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

UK & Europe

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, April 20

Main card: 2:30 am BST / 3:30 am CEST

Prelims: 12 am BST / 1 am CEST

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport

Date: Saturday, April 20

Main card: 11:30 am AEST

Prelims: 9 am AEST

PFL 3: Regular Season 2024 results

Get PFL 3 Chicago: Koreshkov vs Umalatov full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Magomed Umalatov vs. Andrey Koreshkov

Brendan Loughnane vs. Pedro Carvalho

Logan Storley vs. Shamil Musaev

Gabriel Braga vs. Justin Gonzales

Goiti Yamauchi vs. Neiman Gracie

Bubba Jenkins vs. Kai Kamaka

Preliminary card