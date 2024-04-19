Subscribe
HomeMMA

PFL 3 Chicago results, live stream, Koreshkov vs Umalatov

PFL 3: Regular Season 2024 live results from Wintrust Arena in Chicago

MMANewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
PFL 3: Regular Season 2024 airs live from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL
Brendan Loughnane and Pedro Carvalho at the PFL 3 Chicago weigh-ins | Twitter/PFLMMA
Follow us
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

Following the second round of 2024 Regular Season last weekend in Las Vegas, PFL 3 airs live from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Friday, April 19. The event features a series of MMA bouts in the welterweight and featherweight classes.

On the top of fight card, Bellator 170-pound champion Andrey Koreshkov (27-4) goes up against Magomed Umalatov (14-0) at welterweight. In the co-feature, Brendan Loughnane (27-5) of England and Pedro Carvalho (13-8) of Portugal go head to head at featherweight.

Also on the card, Bubba Jenkins (22-7) of Germany faces off Hawaii’s Kai Kamaka III (12-5-1) at featherweight. Plus, Brazilian welterweight Goiti Yamauchi (28-6) of Japan squares off against Neiman Gracie (12-4) of Brazil in the rematch. The full lineup can be found below.

PFL 3 Chicago live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Friday, April 19
Main card: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Watch on ESPN+

UK & Europe

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, April 20
Main card: 2:30 am BST / 3:30 am CEST
Prelims: 12 am BST / 1 am CEST

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, April 20
Main card: 11:30 am AEST
Prelims: 9 am AEST

PFL 3: Regular Season 2024 results

Get PFL 3 Chicago: Koreshkov vs Umalatov full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Magomed Umalatov vs. Andrey Koreshkov
  • Brendan Loughnane vs. Pedro Carvalho
  • Logan Storley vs. Shamil Musaev
  • Gabriel Braga vs. Justin Gonzales
  • Goiti Yamauchi vs. Neiman Gracie
  • Bubba Jenkins vs. Kai Kamaka

Preliminary card

  • Adam Borics vs. Enrique Barzola
  • Timur Khizriev def. Brett Johns by unanimous decision (30-37, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 4:06)
  • Don Madge def. Kyle Crutchmer by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 1:02)
  • Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
  • Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne by KO (R1 at 2:07)
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.