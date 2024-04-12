Subscribe
PFL 2 Las Vegas results, start time, live stream, Kasanganay vs Polizzi

PFL 2: Regular Season 2024 live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Robert Wilkinson and Tom Breese go face to face at the ceremonial weigh-ins | PFL MMA
Following the 2024 Regular Season kickoff last week, PFL 2 airs live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas on Friday, April 12. The event features a series of MMA bouts in the light heavyweight and lightweight divisions.

On the top of fight card, 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay (15-4) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida faces off Alex Polizzi (10-3) of Madison, Wisconsin. In the co-feature, 2022 PFL light heavyweight champion Rob Wilkinson (17-2) of Australia takes on Tom Breese (18-4) of England.

Also on the main card, former Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull (25-12) of Brazil squares off against former UFC fighter Clay Collard (24-12, 1 NC) of Payson, Utah. Among the prelims, another former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus (12-3, 1 NC) of Eugene, Oregon goes up against Bruno Miranda (16-4) of Brazil. The full lineup can be found below.

PFL 2 Las Vegas live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Friday, April 12
Main card: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

UK & Europe

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, April 12 – Saturday, April 13
Main card: 2 am BST / 1 am CEST
Prelims: 11:30 pm BST / 12:30 am CEST

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, April 13
Main card: 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST
Prelims: 8:30 am AEST / 6:30 am AWST

PFL 2: Regular Season 2024 results

Get PFL 2 Las Vegas: Kasanganay vs Polizzi full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Impa Kasanganay vs. Alex Polizzi, light heavyweight
  • Robert Wilkinson vs. Tom Breese, light heavyweight
  • Clay Collard vs. Patricky Pitbull, lightweight
  • Mads Burnell vs. Michael Dufort, lightweight
  • Sadibou Sy vs. Josh Silveira, light heavyweight
  • Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Simon Biyong, light heavyweight

Preliminary card

  • Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Jakob Nedoh, light heavyweight
  • Bruno Miranda vs. Brent Primus, lightweight
  • Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Solomon Renfro, lightweight
  • Elvin Espinoza vs. Adam Piccolotti, lightweight
  • Marcelo Nunes vs. Jordan Heiderman, heavyweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

