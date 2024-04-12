PFL 2 Las Vegas results, start time, live stream, Kasanganay vs Polizzi

Following the 2024 Regular Season kickoff last week, PFL 2 airs live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas on Friday, April 12. The event features a series of MMA bouts in the light heavyweight and lightweight divisions.
On the top of fight card, 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay (15-4) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida faces off Alex Polizzi (10-3) of Madison, Wisconsin. In the co-feature, 2022 PFL light heavyweight champion Rob Wilkinson (17-2) of Australia takes on Tom Breese (18-4) of England.
Also on the main card, former Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull (25-12) of Brazil squares off against former UFC fighter Clay Collard (24-12, 1 NC) of Payson, Utah. Among the prelims, another former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus (12-3, 1 NC) of Eugene, Oregon goes up against Bruno Miranda (16-4) of Brazil. The full lineup can be found below.
PFL 2 Las Vegas live stream
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Friday, April 12
Main card: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT
UK & Europe
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, April 12 – Saturday, April 13
Main card: 2 am BST / 1 am CEST
Prelims: 11:30 pm BST / 12:30 am CEST
Australia
Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, April 13
Main card: 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST
Prelims: 8:30 am AEST / 6:30 am AWST
PFL 2: Regular Season 2024 results
Get PFL 2 Las Vegas: Kasanganay vs Polizzi full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Impa Kasanganay vs. Alex Polizzi, light heavyweight
- Robert Wilkinson vs. Tom Breese, light heavyweight
- Clay Collard vs. Patricky Pitbull, lightweight
- Mads Burnell vs. Michael Dufort, lightweight
- Sadibou Sy vs. Josh Silveira, light heavyweight
- Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Simon Biyong, light heavyweight
Preliminary card
- Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Jakob Nedoh, light heavyweight
- Bruno Miranda vs. Brent Primus, lightweight
- Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Solomon Renfro, lightweight
- Elvin Espinoza vs. Adam Piccolotti, lightweight
- Marcelo Nunes vs. Jordan Heiderman, heavyweight