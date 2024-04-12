PFL 2 Las Vegas results, start time, live stream, Kasanganay vs Polizzi

Following the 2024 Regular Season kickoff last week, PFL 2 airs live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas on Friday, April 12. The event features a series of MMA bouts in the light heavyweight and lightweight divisions.

On the top of fight card, 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay (15-4) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida faces off Alex Polizzi (10-3) of Madison, Wisconsin. In the co-feature, 2022 PFL light heavyweight champion Rob Wilkinson (17-2) of Australia takes on Tom Breese (18-4) of England.

Also on the main card, former Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull (25-12) of Brazil squares off against former UFC fighter Clay Collard (24-12, 1 NC) of Payson, Utah. Among the prelims, another former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus (12-3, 1 NC) of Eugene, Oregon goes up against Bruno Miranda (16-4) of Brazil. The full lineup can be found below.

PFL 2 Las Vegas live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Friday, April 12

Main card: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

UK & Europe

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, April 12 – Saturday, April 13

Main card: 2 am BST / 1 am CEST

Prelims: 11:30 pm BST / 12:30 am CEST

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport

Date: Saturday, April 13

Main card: 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST

Prelims: 8:30 am AEST / 6:30 am AWST

PFL 2: Regular Season 2024 results

Get PFL 2 Las Vegas: Kasanganay vs Polizzi full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Impa Kasanganay vs. Alex Polizzi, light heavyweight

Robert Wilkinson vs. Tom Breese, light heavyweight

Clay Collard vs. Patricky Pitbull, lightweight

Mads Burnell vs. Michael Dufort, lightweight

Sadibou Sy vs. Josh Silveira, light heavyweight

Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Simon Biyong, light heavyweight

Preliminary card