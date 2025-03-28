Perla Bazaldua signs with Top Rank, lands fight on Navarrete vs Suarez undercard

Perla Bazaldua has signed with Top Rank and is set for her next fight on May 10 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. The super flyweight prospect makes her second ring appearance as a pro in a scheduled four-round bout. The contest is featured on the undercard of Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez, live on ESPN+.

Bazaldua (1-0, 1 KO) made her pro boxing debut last December in Santa Ynez, CA, scoring a first-round stoppage of Mollie Backowski. The Los Angeles native’s next opponent is expected to be confirmed shortly.

“I’m honored to be part of the Top Rank family, and I can’t wait to get started,” Perla Bazaldua said. “I want to inspire young women, especially where I come from in South Central Los Angeles. I want to show young women that if you stay disciplined and true to yourself, dreams do come true.”

A former sparring partner for Seniesa Estrada, Bazaldua is co-managed by George Ruiz, who has guided Mikaela Mayer’s career. Her head trainer and co-manager is Manny Robles, who has worked with Andy Ruiz Jr., Oscar Valdez, Serhii Bohachuk, and Rafael Espinoza.

“George and Manny have an excellent eye for talent, and I look forward to working with them to develop Perla into a world champion and a superstar in the sport,” said Top Rank promoter Bob Arum.

Perla Bazaldua during a press conference in Las Vegas, NV on March 27, 2025 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Seniesa Estrada, Bob Arum and Perla Bazaldua during a press conference in Las Vegas, NV on March 27, 2025 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the main event, Mexico’s Emanuel Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) defends his WBO super featherweight title against Filipino Charly Suarez (18-0, 10 KOs). In the co-main event, Raymond Muratalla (22-0, 17 KOs) of West Covina, CA and Zaur Abdullaev (20-1, 12 KOs) battle it out for the interim IBF lightweight title.

Among the confirmed undercard bouts, San Diego’s Giovani Santillan (33-1, 18 KOs) and Angel Beltran Villa (18-2, 11 KOs) of Mexico square off at welterweight.