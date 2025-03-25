Emanuel Navarrete ‘fired up’ for title defense against Charly Suarez

The world title fight between Emanuel Navarrete and Charly Suarez is confirmed for May 10 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. The previously reported contest pits the three-weight champion of Mexico against the undefeated challenger from the Philippines. The 12-round bout headlines a Top Rank card, live on ESPN.

30-year-old Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) makes the fourth defense of his WBO super featherweight belt. In his previous outing late last year, the native of San Juan Zitlaltepec, Distrito Federal defeated Oscar Valdez by knockout in the sixth round of their rematch.

“I’m at a new stage of my career, and I’m fired up for another defense of my world title,” Emanuel Navarrete said. “This fight motivates me. Suarez is undefeated and dangerous. He’s ranked No. 1 in the world for a reason. He’s exactly the kind of challenge that fuels me. I owe the fans in San Diego a win, and on May 10, I’ll settle that debt with a dominant victory.”

36-year-old Suarez (18-0, 10 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion. The unbeaten contender from Asuncion, Davao del Norte stopped Jorge Castaneda in the third round last September and landed the WBO International 130-pound strap.

“I am thankful to Top Rank for this opportunity,” Charly Suarez said. “When I enter the ring on May 10, I will show the world I have what it takes. I won’t waste this opportunity. Navarrete is a monster in the ring, but I know I am better.”

Also confirmed for the event is a lightweight co-feature bout between Raymond Muratalla and Zaur Abdullaev. The pair battle it out for the interim IBF 135-pound title. Unbeaten 28-year-old Muratalla (22-0, 17 KOs) of West Covina, CA TKO’d Jesus Antonio Perez Campos in the second round last November and secured his third win of the year. 31-year-old Abdullaev (20-1, 12 KOs) stopped Juan Javier Carrasco in the 12th round last October and earned his second victory of 2024.

Additionally, a welterweight bout between Giovani Santillan and Angel Beltran Villa is official for the Navarrete vs Suarez undercard. San Diego’s 33-year-old southpaw Santillan (33-1, 18 KOs) stopped Fredrick Lawson in one round last December. 29-year-old southpaw Beltran Villa (18-2, 11 KOs) of Mexico is fresh off a win by knockout in the third round against Jose Quintero Velarde in March.

Other bouts featured on the Navarrete vs Suarez undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.