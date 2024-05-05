UFC 303 fight teaser: Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor goes up against Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 on Saturday, June 29. The PPV card, held during the 12th annual International Fight Week, airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The long-awaited clash pits 35-year-old former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor (22-6) of Ireland against 37-year-old former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion Michael Chandler (23-8) of High Ridge, Missouri. The pair squares off in the five-round bout at welterweight.

A 30-second clip teasing a highly anticipated UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler showdown hit the stream today. Check it out up top.