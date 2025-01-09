John ‘Scrappy’ Ramirez targets big year, aims to avenge loss to David Jimenez

John “Scrappy” Ramirez stepped through the ropes twice in 2024, which saw him suffering his first career defeat, as well as returning to winning ways. Although his next fight is yet to be confirmed, the once-beaten contender of Los Angeles anticipates a big year, and still looks to take revenge.

In his previous bout last December in Ontario, California, on the Rocha vs Curiel undercard, Ramirez (14-1, 9 KOs) defeated Sugar Land, Texas-based Ephraim Bui (10-1, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision. The outing followed the 28-year-old’s clash with Costa Rica’s David Jimenez (16-1, 11 KOs) in April in Brooklyn. The latter claimed the win and the interim WBA super flyweight belt also by UD.

“It felt good to be back in the ring [against Bui],” Ramirez said. “It had been a while since I’d been in the bright lights, and I enjoyed every second from my walkout looking at the crowd. The fight went according to the game plan and I’m happy I executed it, using my jab to go to the body in the early rounds and later bringing my punches up. I didn’t stay stationary on the ropes. I was told to always use my feet on defense.”

“2025 is going to be a big year for me. I had a chance in this fight to showcase my skills. I think it was best for me to go 10 rounds for my experience. As I was leaving the ring, I asked Eric Gomez [President of Golden Boy Promotions] to keep me busy in 2025 because I need a big year to keep this momentum going and to capitalize on that with a world title. I did feel a little bit of ring rust, but now that’s gone. I’m taking it one fight at a time and the opportunity will come for my world title.”

“Everybody needs to keep changing. I’m still growing as a fighter and human being, in and out of the ring. I’d like a rematch [with Jimenez] because it would feel good to avenge my only loss but, if he isn’t interested, I’d fight any of the other world champions.”

Fernando Daniel Martinez (17-0, 9 KOs) of Argentina is a current WBA 115-pound champion. San Antonio’s Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs) holds the WBC belt. Phumelele Cafu (11-0-3, 8 KOs) of South Africa is a WBO champion. The division’s IBF belt is current vacant.