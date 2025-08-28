Pat McCormack aims for ‘world stage’ as he faces ‘tough game’ Miguel Parra

Pat McCormack faces Miguel Parra on Saturday, September 6, at Sunderland Live in Houghton le Spring, England. They clash in the main event for the WBA Intercontinental welterweight title.

McCormack (7-0, 5 KOs) of England was last in action on the Catterall vs Barboza undercard in Manchester in February, stopping Robbie Davies Jr in six rounds. Stepping through the ropes early next month, the 30-year-old Olympic silver medalist looks to make a statement.

McCormack goes up against Mexico’s Parra (25-5-1, 17 KOs), who is on a three-win streak since dropping a split decision to Shakhram Giyasov last July. The 32-year-old is fresh off a third-round stoppage win against Nestor Gonzalez last month.

“I believe people have only seen about 65 per cent of me and I’m only getting better,” McCormack said. “In my last fight I proved I’m better than British level, and a win on September 6 puts me up onto the world stage.”

“Parra is tough, game, and he’s been in there with some good people. So, I’ve got an opportunity to make a statement.”

“I’m so glad this fight is in the North East. I’m going to get the win and look good doing it.”

On the McCormack vs Parra undercard, Mark Dickinson (8-1, 2 KOs) meets Troy Williamson (20-4-1, 14 KOs) at super middleweight.

“I’m really excited and confident about this fight,” Dickson said. “And I think it’s the perfect fight to show how good I really am.”

Also on the card, Leo Atang (1-0, 1 KO) takes on Cristian Uwaka (1-5-1, 1 KO) at heavyweight.

Additionally, former champion Sandy Ryan (7-3-1, 3 KOs) returns after two losses to Mikaela Mayer against Jade Grierson (5-0-1, 2 KOs) at welterweight.