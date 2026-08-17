Guido Vianello vs Moses Jolly joins Itauma-Hrgovic undercard

The heavyweight bout between Guido Vianello and Moses Jolly has been added to the undercard of Moses Itauma vs Filip Hrgovic. The event takes place on Saturday, August 29, at The O2 in London.

Italy’s Vianello (14-3-1, 12 KOs) bounced back from his loss to Richard Torrez Jr. with a fifth-round knockout victory over Alexis Barriere last October on the Ennis vs Lima undercard.

Unbeaten Jolly (12-0, 8 KOs) of Wales returns to the ring after defeating Will Howe by points in May.

Queensberry Promotions announced the addition of Vianello vs Jolly to the upcoming card on Monday.

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A change to the card sees Tony Curtis (13-1, 3 KOs) now reportedly facing Imad Naseeb (8-0, 2 KOs) in an eight-round super flyweight matchup. Naseeb replaces Nathan Gonzales (4-0), who was initially slotted for the bout.

In the main event, Slovakian-born British Moses Itauma (14-0, 12 KOs) faces Croatia’s Filip Hrgovic (20-1, 15 KOs) for the vacant IBF heavyweight title.

The co-feature is a lightweight bout between British former world title challenger Sam Noakes (18-1, 16 KOs) and Ukraine’s former WBO champion Denys Berinchyk (19-1, 9 KOs).

The finalized fight card and order of the bouts are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Current lineup