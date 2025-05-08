Parker Porter vs Dillon Cleckler headlines BKFC Mohegan Sun in June

The bout between Parker Porter and Dillon Cleckler headlines BKFC Fight Night on June 14 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The pair battle it out at heavyweight. The event is the third bare-knuckle boxing clash held at the venue.

Porter (1-0) of New Britain, CT made his promotional debut at the previous showdown in February, scoring a 44-second knockout of Chase Gormley. Dillon Cleckler (3-1) of Pensacola, FL steps through the ropes for the first time since May 2022, when he was KO’d by Arnold Adams in the second round.

“Parker Porter vs Dillon Cleckler is a tremendous fight in our very deep and talented heavyweight division,” said BKFC President David Feldman. “The victor will move up in the rankings and on to bigger opportunities.”

“This is our third event at Mohegan Sun Arena and we have a full card of talented local and national bare-knuckle fighters befitting the legacy of this renowned combat sports venue.”

Among other matchups featured on the upcoming BKFC Mohegan Sun card, Yorgan De Castro (1-0) of Fall River, MA faces Josh Watson (3-1) of Las Vegas, also at heavyweight. Brennan Ward (1-0) of New London, CT meets newcomer James Rumley of Bassett, VA at middleweight.

Rico Disciullo (1-0) of Somerville, MA takes on Zachary Pannell (1-3) of Lancaster, PA at featherweight. Lardy Navarro (2-1) of Worcester, MA goes up against Anthony Foye (1-3) of Reidsville, NC at bantamweight.

In another contest at middleweight, John Howard of Boston, MA makes his promotional debut against Pat Casey (1-2) of Springfield, MA. Peter Barrett of Plymouth, MA debuts against Canada’s Nash Diederichs (1-1) at lightweight.

A light heavyweight bout pits newcomer Joseph Peters of Connecticut against Drew Nolan (1-2) of Franklin, NY. Jared Lennon (1-0) of New Hampshire and Ishiah Carson (0-1) of Texas go head-to-head at bantamweight.

Plus, Randy Costa of Taunton, MA makes his BKFC debut against Nick Burgos (0-1) of Salt Lake City at featherweight. Rick Hawn (1-0) of Dracut, MA is also scheduled to make his ring appearance against an opponent to be named at welterweight.