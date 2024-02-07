Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson kickoff press conference

Mexico’s Oscar Valdez takes on Australian Liam Wilson in the main event live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, March 29. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at super featherweight. Ahead of the event, the fighters host a kickoff press conference.

Two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) is looking to rebound from the defeat by unanimous decision against reigning WBO super featherweight king Emanuel Navarrete last August. Liam Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs), who challenged Navarrete for the same belt last February, but was stopped in the seventh round, is looking for his third straight victory.

At the press conference on Wednesday, February 7 at 4 pm ET, Valdez and Wilson preview their bout and go face to face for the first time.

Also partaking in the press conference LA’s unbeaten unified WBA and WBC minimumweight champion Seniesa Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) and Nicaragua-born Costa Rican two-division world champion current IBF and WBO 105-pound titleholder Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KOs). The pair battles it out for the undisputed title with four belts on the line. The 10-round contest serves as the co-feature on the card.