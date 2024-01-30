Seniesa Estrada vs Yokasta Valle for undisputed title set for March in Glendale, AZ

A long-awaited showdown between Seniesa Estrada and Yokasta Valle airs live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, March 29. The contest features the unified minimumweight champions battling it out for the undisputed title. The 10-round bout serves as the co-feature on the card topped by Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson.

Unbeaten Seniesa Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) is a reigning unified WBA and WBC minimumweight champion. The 31-year-old is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Leonela Paola Yudica last July in Las Vegas, which marked her first successful defense. In March 2023, the LA native defeated Tina Rupprecht also by UD to retain her WBA belt and claim the WBC title.

“Yokasta is not on my level and undeservingly carried those belts for too long,” Estrada said. “Yokasta, her promoter, and her trainer have had a lot to say. On March 29, I’m going to shut them all up. I’m leaving Arizona with all the belts and will continue to prove why I’m a pound-for-pound champion.”

Yokasta Valle | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda

Two-division world champion Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KOs) is a current IBF and WBO 105-pound champion. In her previous bout last November, the 31-year-old Costa Rican earned a unanimous decision against Anabel Ortiz and made the third successful defense of her unified belts. In September and March 2023, the Nicaragua-born champion similarly defeated Maria Micheo Santizo and Jessica Basulto Salazar, respectively.

“I am over the moon that Seniesa finally said yes to this big fight,” Valle said. “In reality, she had no other option because we chased after her so much. She had no alternative but to face me because the great fans of this sport demanded this fight. Boxing fans can expect a great fight. Once I get into the ring, I am going to give the performance of a lifetime.”

Seniesa Estrada meets Yokasta Valle post-fight | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

In the main event, Mexico’s two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) takes on former world title challenger Liam Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) of Australia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at super featherweight.

Among the bouts featured on Valdez vs Wilson undercard, Raymond Muratalla (19-0, 16 KOs) of West Covina, California faces Agustin Ezequiel Quintana (19-2-1, 13 KOs) of Argentina in a 10-rounder at lightweight. U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (8-0, 8 KOs) of Tulare, California goes up against Don Haynesworth (18-8-1, 16 KOs) of New Rochelle, New York in an eight-rounder at heavyweight.

Plus, Emiliano Vargas (8-0, 7 KOs) of Oxnard, California meets Nelson Hampton (10-8, 6 KOs) of McAllen, Texas in a six-round match at lightweight. Phoenix-based Sergio Rodriguez (10-0-1, 8 KOs) of Hermosillo, Mexico and Sanny Duversonne (12-6-2, 9 KOs) of Miami, Florida go head to head in a six-round clash at middleweight. Rounding out the card, Ricardo Ruvalcaba (11-0-1, 9 KOs) of Ventura, California fights an opponent to be named in a six-round battle at junior welterweight.