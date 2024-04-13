Oscar Duarte vs Joseph Diaz joins Ramirez-Barthelemy undercard

The bout between Oscar Duarte and Joseph Diaz has been set, among other matchups, for Saturday, April 27 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. The pair battles it out on the card topped by Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Mexico’s Oscar Duarte (26-2-1, 21 KOs) looks to get back in the win column. The 28-year-old native of Parral, Chihuahua was stopped by Ryan Garcia in the eighth round last time out in December 2023. The defeat snapped his 11-fight winning streak.

Former WBC lightweight champion Joseph “Jo Jo” Diaz (33-5-1, 15 KOs) also looks to return to winning ways. The 31-year-old southpaw of South El Monte, California dropped a split decision against Jesus Antonio Perez Campos in February.

Also confirmed for the event a rescheduled rematch between current unified WBA, WBC and WBO flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (14-1, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas and former WBO champion Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (14-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina. Esparza won their first fight last July by majority decision. The originally scheduled rematch date was postponed due to VISA issue to Alaniz. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the main card opener, Mexico’s Raul Curiel (14-0, 12 KOs) defends his NABF welterweight belt against Jorge Marron Jr (20-4-2, 7 KOs) of Lakeside, California. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among other Ramirez vs Barthelemy undercard bouts, Jennah Creason of Visalia, California makes her pro boxing debut in the four-rounder at welterweight. As well, Bryan Lua (8-0, 3 KOs) of Indio, California goes through the ropes in the six-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Figo Ramirez Gonzalez (5-0, 2 KOs) of Dallas, Texas makes his ring appearance in the four-rounder at super flyweight. Their respective opponents are expected to be confirmed shortly.

In the main event, former unified 140-pound champion Jose Ramirez of Avenal, California faces former two-weight world champion Rances Barthelemy of Cuba. The pair squares off in the 12-round bout at super lightweight.

In the co-main event, Vergil Ortiz Jr of Grand Prairie, Texas takes on Thomas Dulorme of Marigot, Saint Martin. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.