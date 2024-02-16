Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Jesus Perez takes decision against Joseph Diaz in Commerce, CA – Photos

Perez defeats Diaz by split decision

BoxingNewsPhotosResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Jesus Perez defeats Joseph Diaz by split decision
Jesus Perez in his bout against Joseph Diaz on February 15, 2024 at The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA, USA | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Jesus Perez came out with the win against Joseph Diaz on Thursday, February 15 at The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA. The super lightweight bout served as the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night live on DAZN.

The pair went head to head for 10 rounds at super lightweight. In the fifth round, Diaz was deducted a point for pushing Perez out of the ring. In the end, one judge scored the fight 95-94 in favor of Diaz, while two other judges had 96-94 and a questionable 99-90 score for Perez.

With the victory by split decision, “Ricky” Perez returned to winning ways after suffering a pair of losses. The 26-year-old native of Tijuana, Mexico improved to 25-5, 18 KOs.

“The work was shown tonight,” said Perez. “I – like all fighters – had to push through difficult times, but we were able to push through to be able to get the victory tonight. My ultimate respect to JoJo Diaz, he is a warrior. I thought because he was the favorite, that he was going to win this close fight, but we didn’t stop and we fought for our dreams to come true.”

“JoJo” Diaz dropped to 33-5-1, 15 KOs. The 31-year-old former IBF super featherweight champion of South El Monte, California wasn’t happy with the decision.

“I won the fight,” Diaz said. “This is getting unfair now! I train so hard for my fans. Thank you all!”

Jesus Perez vs Joseph Diaz
Jesus Perez vs Joseph Diaz | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Jesus Perez vs Joseph Diaz
Jesus Perez vs Joseph Diaz | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Jesus Perez vs Joseph Diaz
Jesus Perez vs Joseph Diaz | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Jesus Perez vs Joseph Diaz
Jesus Perez vs Joseph Diaz | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Jesus Perez vs Joseph Diaz
Jesus Perez vs Joseph Diaz | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Jesus Perez vs Joseph Diaz
Jesus Perez vs Joseph Diaz | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Jesus Perez vs Joseph Diaz
Jesus Perez vs Joseph Diaz | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Jesus Perez vs Joseph Diaz
Jesus Perez vs Joseph Diaz | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Jesus Perez vs Joseph Diaz
Jesus Perez vs Joseph Diaz | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Jesus Perez victorious over Joseph Diaz
Jesus Perez | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

In the co-main event, Eric Tudor (9-1, 6 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida defeated Puerto Rico’s Luis Caraballo Ramos (7-2-1, 7 KOs) by unanimous decision. After eight rounds at super welterweight all three scores were 80-72.

Among other results, Jorge Chavez (9-0, 7 KOs) of San Diego earned a unanimous decision against Mexico’s Diuhl Olguin (16-34-7, 10 KOs) in a six-rounder at featherweight. The scores were 60-54, 58-55 and 58-55.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.