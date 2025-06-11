Oscar Duarte faces Kenneth Sims Jr in rescheduled bout in Chicago in August

The bout between Oscar Duarte and Kenneth Sims Jr has been rescheduled to headline a boxing event at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL on August 2. The pair square off in a 12-rounder at super lightweight. The fight card airs live on DAZN.

Duarte (29-2-1, 23 KOs) of Mexico and Chicago’s Sims (22-2-1, 8 KOs) were originally scheduled to battle it out last November. The contest fell through after Sims got injured and was forced to withdraw. Duarte remained on the “Latino Night” card, defeating Botirzhon Akhmedov by unanimous decision.

In his previous outing in February, Duarte stopped Miguel Madueno in the seventh round. With the victory, the 29-year-old secured his third win in a row since suffering a defeat by knockout in the eighth round against Ryan Garcia in late 2023.

“I feel very happy and motivated to be the main event on August 2nd against Sims Jr., an opponent I had previously scheduled to fight, but due to fate, the fight was postponed,” Oscar Duarte said. “I want to take this opportunity to thank Oscar de la Hoya, Eric Gomez, and the entire Golden Boy team for their trust. We are going all out, going for that win to get closer to a world championship.”

Sims steps through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd and looks for his 10th straight victory. The 31-year-old returned to action on the same card in February, earning a unanimous decision over Kendo Castaneda.

“This fight is long overdue and I’m ready to put on a show and leave with the victory,” Kenneth Sims Jr said. “I’m fully healthy now and ready to put on a stellar performance for my fans in Chicago. It’s a dream come true to headline in my hometown, the greatest city in the world.”

The matchups featured on the Duarte vs Sims undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.