Ortiz and Lubin make weight for interim 154-pound title

Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Erickson Lubin successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their bout this Saturday, November 8, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Both fighters made it official for Ortiz’s WBC interim 154-pound title.

Ortiz Jr. (23-0, 21 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas, came in at 153.8 lbs for the second defense of his belt. Former world title challenger Lubin (27-2, 19 KOs) of Orlando, Florida, weighed in at 154 lbs for his latest attempt to claim the strap.

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Darius Fulghum (14-1, 12 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, and David Stevens (15-2, 10 KOs) of Reading, Pennsylvania, tipped the scales at 167.8 lbs and 168 lbs, respectively, for their co-feature matchup.

Among the undercard bouts, Amari Jones (14-0, 12 KOs) of Oakland, California, came in at 159.6 lbs for his bout against Shady Gamhour (14-2, 9 KOs) of Pensacola, Florida, who was 159.2 lbs.

Check out the current Ortiz vs Lubin lineup and weights below.

The Ortiz vs Lubin weights are as follows:

Main Card

Vergil Ortiz Jr (153.8 lbs) vs. Erickson Lubin (154 lbs)

Darius Fulghum (167.8 lbs) vs. David Stevens (168 lbs)

Amari Jones (159.6 lbs) vs. Shady Gamhour (159.2 lbs)

Joshua Edwards (231.4 lbs) vs. Zeno Vooris (239.6 lbs)

Robin Safar (199.8 lbs) vs. Derick Miller Jr. (197.6 lbs)

Prelims