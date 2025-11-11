Olivia Curry faces Kaye Scott in rematch this December in Detroit – Tickets

Olivia Curry and Kaye Scott clash in a rematch for the unified middleweight titles at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday, December 20. The contest – with the vacant WBA and WBC titles on the line – headlines the next edition of Big Time Boxing USA. Tickets for the event are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Curry (7-2-2, 2 KOs) of Iowa City and Australia’s Scott (4-1-1) run it back following their first fight at the same venue in September. That contest, featured on the Moore vs Savage undercard, was ruled a majority draw. One judge scored the fight 98-92 for Scott, while the other two scored it 95-95.

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Ahead of the rematch, 35-year-old Curry said she was “coming in with bad intentions.”

“A draw is always an unsatisfying result for something you’ve worked so hard for,” said Curry. “Of course I wanted to win. I put so much work into preparing for that fight, but after watching the fight back, I think it was a fair decision.”

“Credit to Kaye, she fought in a way we hadn’t really seen on tape from her before, using that amateur-style volume. I landed the harder shots, but I gave up too much time in between those moments.”

“This time, I’m making small adjustments, staying sharp, and not letting her control the pace. I came into the first fight too polite, just happy to be on the big stage. This time, I’m coming in with bad intentions. It’s not worth bleeding on the canvas for anything less than those belts.”

“The Fox Theatre is so beautiful, and being back there means a lot to me. My dad grew up around Detroit, and my grandmother actually wrote letters about going to the movies at the Fox in the 1940s. Knowing that makes it feel like I’m fighting in a piece of my own family history. Thank you to everyone involved for making this fight happen.”

41-year-old Sydney native Scott said she won their first fight and is determined to claim the titles.

“I know I won that last fight with Olivia Curry, and this time I’m not leaving the ring without those belts,” Scott said. “I’ve never been more focused and determined in my life. I can’t wait to put on a show on December 20. Thanks to Salita Promotions, WBC, and WBA for supporting us. This will be a great night for women’s boxing.”

On Curry vs Scott 2 undercard

The Curry vs Scott 2 undercard features a middleweight bout between Detroit native Tony Harrison and Brian Damian Chaves of Argentina.

35-year-old former champion Harrison (30-4-1, 21 KOs) returned to the ring in July, defeating Edward Ulloa Diaz by unanimous decision on the Shields vs Daniels undercard. 33-year-old Chaves (15-7, 6 KOs) TKO’d Matias Raimundo Diaz in the third round in October, rebounding from six straight defeats.

Additionally, Pryce Taylor and Michael Polite Coffie clash at heavyweight.

Brooklyn’s 29-year-old Taylor scored a unanimous decision over Robert Simms in July, while 39-year-old Coffie (13-5, 10 KOs) of The Bronx dropped a unanimous decision to Damian Knyba in late 2023, suffering his third defeat in a row.