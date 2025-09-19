Subscribe
Live results: Brandon Moore faces DeAndre Savage

Brandon Moore and DeAndre Savage face off in a heavyweight bout, live from the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan

By Parviz Iskenderov
Brandon Moore and DeAndre Savage face off at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout at in Detroit
Brandon Moore and DeAndre Savage come face-to-face at the weigh-in, on September 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/TrappFotos
Brandon Moore faces DeAndre Savage on Friday, September 19 at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI. The heavyweight bout serves as the main event, live on DAZN.

Moore (18-1, 10 KOs) of Lakeland, FL has won four fights since being stopped by Richard Torrez Jr. last May. Savage (10-0, 10 KOs) of Flint, MI steps through the ropes undefeated. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the co-main event, Olivia Curry (7-2-1, 2 KOs) of Iowa City and Australia’s Kaye Scott (4-1) clash for the vacant WBC middleweight title. The belt was previously held by Claressa Shields, who has since moved up in weight.

On the undercard, Da’Velle Smith (13-0, 8 KOs) meets Janer Gonzalez (24-8-1, 20 KOs) at super middleweight. A heavyweight bout pits Sardius Simmons (3-0, 2 KOs) against Lemir Isom Riley (5-6, 3 KOs). Savannah Tini (5-0, 2 KOs) takes on Michaele Nogue (2-6-1) at super lightweight.

Moore vs Savage live blog

Moore vs Savage: How to watch and start time

Moore vs Savage airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Moore vs Savage results

Get Moore vs Savage full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Brandon Moore vs. DeAndre Savage
  • Olivia Curry vs. Kaye Scott
  • Da’Velle Smith vs. Janer Gonzalez
  • Sardius Simmons vs. Lemir Isom Riley
  • Savannah Tini vs. Michaele Nogue
  • Jelena Mrdjenovich vs. Liliana Martinez
  • Kahmel Makled vs. Christian Juresic
  • Jasmine Hampton vs. Midajah Rogers
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG. With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, he provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

