Live results: Brandon Moore faces DeAndre Savage

Brandon Moore faces DeAndre Savage on Friday, September 19 at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI. The heavyweight bout serves as the main event, live on DAZN.

Moore (18-1, 10 KOs) of Lakeland, FL has won four fights since being stopped by Richard Torrez Jr. last May. Savage (10-0, 10 KOs) of Flint, MI steps through the ropes undefeated. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the co-main event, Olivia Curry (7-2-1, 2 KOs) of Iowa City and Australia’s Kaye Scott (4-1) clash for the vacant WBC middleweight title. The belt was previously held by Claressa Shields, who has since moved up in weight.

On the undercard, Da’Velle Smith (13-0, 8 KOs) meets Janer Gonzalez (24-8-1, 20 KOs) at super middleweight. A heavyweight bout pits Sardius Simmons (3-0, 2 KOs) against Lemir Isom Riley (5-6, 3 KOs). Savannah Tini (5-0, 2 KOs) takes on Michaele Nogue (2-6-1) at super lightweight.

Moore vs Savage live blog September 19, 2025 12:01 AM EDT Moore vs Savage: How to watch and start time Moore vs Savage airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Moore vs Savage results

Get Moore vs Savage full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)