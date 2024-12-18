Subscribe
Photos: Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 open workout

Oleksandr Usyk faces Tyson Fury in a rematch Saturday live from Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Oleksandr Usyk during Open Workout ahead of his rematch against Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk during Open Workout ahead of his rematch against Tyson Fury | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

After making their Grand Arrivals, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury showcased their skills at an open workout. The heavy-hitters approach their rematch on December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The pair run it back, following their first fight in May. The contest saw Ukraine’s Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) claiming the undisputed heavyweight title by split decision, landing a standing eight-count on British Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) in the ninth round along the way.

Also partaking in Wednesday’s open workout were the fighters featured on the Usyk vs Fury 2 undercard. In the co-feature, Serhii Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) of Ukraine takes on Ishmael Davis (13-1, 6 KOs) of the UK at super welterweight.

Also on the card, a pair of heavyweight bouts featuring Moses Itauma (10-0, 8 KOs) of the UK by way of Slovakia up against Demsey McKean (22-1, 14 KOs) of Australia, and Johnny Fisher (12-0, 11 KOs) versus his British fellow David Allen (23-6-2, 18 KOs). Plus, British Peter McGrail (10-1, 6 KOs) faces Rhys Edwards (16-0, 4 KOs) of Wales at featherweight.

Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Serhii Bohachuk
Serhii Bohachuk | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Ishmael Davis
Ishmael Davis | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Moses Itauma
Moses Itauma | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Demsey McKean
Demsey McKean | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Johnny Fisher
Johnny Fisher | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
David Allen
David Allen | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Lee McGregor
Lee McGregor | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Daniel Lapin
Daniel Lapin | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Peter McGrail
Peter McGrail | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Edgar Ramirez
Edgar Ramirez | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Mohammed Alakel
Mohammed Alakel | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

In addition, England’s Isaac Lowe (25-2-3, 8 KOs) and Lee McGregor (14-1-1, 11 KOs) of Scotland clash at super featherweight. As well, Polish-born, Ukraine-based Daniel Lapin (10-0, 4 KOs) meets France’s Dylan Colin (14-0, 4 KOs) at light heavyweight.

Rounding out the card, Andrii Novytskyi (13-0, 10 KOs) of Ukraine and Edgar Ramirez (10-1-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico battle it out at heavyweight, and local Mohammed Alakel (1-0) goes up against Colombian-born, Spain-based Joshua Ocampo (8-33-5, 6 KOs).

