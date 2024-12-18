Photos: Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 open workout

After making their Grand Arrivals, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury showcased their skills at an open workout. The heavy-hitters approach their rematch on December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The pair run it back, following their first fight in May. The contest saw Ukraine’s Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) claiming the undisputed heavyweight title by split decision, landing a standing eight-count on British Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) in the ninth round along the way.

Also partaking in Wednesday’s open workout were the fighters featured on the Usyk vs Fury 2 undercard. In the co-feature, Serhii Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) of Ukraine takes on Ishmael Davis (13-1, 6 KOs) of the UK at super welterweight.

Also on the card, a pair of heavyweight bouts featuring Moses Itauma (10-0, 8 KOs) of the UK by way of Slovakia up against Demsey McKean (22-1, 14 KOs) of Australia, and Johnny Fisher (12-0, 11 KOs) versus his British fellow David Allen (23-6-2, 18 KOs). Plus, British Peter McGrail (10-1, 6 KOs) faces Rhys Edwards (16-0, 4 KOs) of Wales at featherweight.

In addition, England’s Isaac Lowe (25-2-3, 8 KOs) and Lee McGregor (14-1-1, 11 KOs) of Scotland clash at super featherweight. As well, Polish-born, Ukraine-based Daniel Lapin (10-0, 4 KOs) meets France’s Dylan Colin (14-0, 4 KOs) at light heavyweight.

Rounding out the card, Andrii Novytskyi (13-0, 10 KOs) of Ukraine and Edgar Ramirez (10-1-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico battle it out at heavyweight, and local Mohammed Alakel (1-0) goes up against Colombian-born, Spain-based Joshua Ocampo (8-33-5, 6 KOs).