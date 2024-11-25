Subscribe
Nisa Rodriguez faces Melody Popravak in New York City in December

Nisa Rodriguez vs Melody Popravak is featured on Boxing Insider: Holiday Fight Night 3 live on DAZN

By Parviz Iskenderov
Nisa Rodriguez faces Melody Popravak at Boxing Insider Fight Night
Nisa Rodriguez (R) during her fight against Jordanne Garcia at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY, USA on June 8, 2024 | Top Rank

Nisa Rodriguez is set for her next fight against Melody Popravak on Tuesday, December 17 at Sony Hall in Times Square, New York City. The bout is featured on the Boxing Insider card titled “Holiday Fight Night 3“. The contest is scheduled for six rounds at middleweight. The event airs live on DAZN.

Rodriguez (2-0) makes her third ring appearance for the year. The 33-year-old is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Jordanne Garcia in June at Madison Square Garden on the Zayas vs Teixeira undercard. In March at the same venue, the Manhattan native similarly defeated Jozette Cotton.

Snellville, Georgia-based Popravak (2-1-1, 1 KOs) won her previous bout in October in Nashville by unanimous decision against Sonya Dreiling. In April in Miami, the 39-year-old native of Blue Island, IL fought Olivia Curry to a split draw.

Among other matchups featured on the card, Kurt Scoby (15-1, 13 KOs) of Duarte, CA takes on Nicaragua’s Bryan Jimenez (17-1, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Las Vegas-based Andy Dominguez Velasquez (11-1, 6 KOs) meets fellow-Mexican Angel Geovanny Meza Morales (8-2-3, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at flyweight.

The event is also set to see super lightweight Terell Bostic (13-2, 2 KOs) of Wyandanch, New York, middleweight Jacob Riley Solis (5-0, 5 KOs) of New York, super middleweight Donte Layne (5-0, 5 KOs) of Queens, NY and Brooklyn-based light welterweight Koby Khalil Williams (3-0, 2 KOs) of Virginia Beach, VA. Their respective opponents are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

