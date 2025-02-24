Nicole Schaefer vs Nadja Milijancevic joins BKFC Italy card in April

The bare-knuckle boxing showdown between Nicole Schaefer and Nadja Milijancevic is now part of the BKFC Italy fight card. The event takes place at Palazzo Wanny in Florence on April 26. The pair square off in a three-round contest at bantamweight.

Schaefer (1-0, 1 KO) from Germany steps inside the BKFC ring for the second time, following her second-round TKO against Daniela Graf last March in Sofia, Bulgaria. The 27-year-old also holds a record of 3-0-2 with 3 KOs in pro boxing and 21-9 with 3 KOs in kickboxing.

In her previous boxing bout last September, Nicole Schaefer fought Mariya Agapova to a unanimous draw on the undercard of Alycia Baumgardner vs Delfine Persoon. Additionally, in January, she went up against Tai Emery in a Power Slap clash but dropped a majority decision.

Milijancevic makes her BKFC debut. The Serbian boxer also holds an unbeaten record of 3-0, with 2 KOs. In her previous outing in January, the 24-year-old stopped Diana Kulinova in the second round.

Nadja Milijancevic also holds a 1-1 record in MMA.

Atop the BKFC Italy card, Chris Camozzi (3-1, 3 KOs) from Alameda, CA defends his cruiserweight title in a rematch against former two-division champion Lorenzo Hunt (11-2, 9 KOs) from Elyria, Ohio. Hunt won their first fight in September 2023 by split decision.

Other matchups are expected to be confirmed shortly.