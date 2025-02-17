Chris Camozzi vs Lorenzo Hunt 2 headlines BKFC Italy in April

The cruiserweight championship rematch between Chris Camozzi and Lorenzo Hunt is set to headline the BKFC debut in Italy. The bare-knuckle boxing event takes place at Palazzo Wanny in Florence at April 26.

The pair run it back following their first fight in September 2023. Battling it out at BKFC 50 in Denver, CO, former two-weight champion Hunt (11-2, 9 KOs) defeated Camozzi by split decision and retained his belt.

In his following fight last April at KnuckleMania IV, Hunt from Elyria, Ohio challenged Mick Terrill for the heavyweight belt but lost the fight via first-round TKO due to injury. The defeat snapped the 42-year-old MMA fighter and bare-knuckle boxer’s nine-fight winning streak.

“I’m gonna hurt him right here in Italy,” Lorenzo Hunt said at a launch press conference. “I’m here to put on a show for you guys. I’m here to show you what a real fighter looks like, what a real champion looks like. I have the most fights, the most wins, I’m still No. 1 in the world. This guy’s a pretender. He will bleed in Italy for everybody to see!”

“All of the juicing allegations are false, which is why I’m back.”

Camozzi (3-1, 3 KOs) returned to winning ways last October, scoring a first-round KO against Sawyer Depee. With the victory, the 38-year-old former kickboxer and MMA fighter from Alameda, CA claimed the vacant BKFC cruiserweight strap.

“This is a chance to erase the one loss that I have,” Chris Camozzi said. “In my eyes, it wasn’t a loss. He’s the only guy to celebrate a split decision. I’m here to erase that, and I’m going to erase that by making sure the judges aren’t involved.”

“This guy’s a cheater. He’s been juicing forever. Take all the steroids you want; you couldn’t beat me on it before.”

Rico Franco vs Jimmy Sweeney 3 set as BKFC Italy co-feature

The co-feature bout at BKFC Italy is a welterweight matchup between Rico Franco and Jimmy Sweeney. The pair previously fought twice. Franco stopped Sweeney in November 2019. The latter took revenge via RTKO in September 2019.

In his previous bout last October, British 32-year-old Franco (9-3, 7 KOs) dropped a unanimous decision to Austin Trout. Liverpool-based Irishman Sweeney (19-4, 13 KOs) makes his promotional debut.

“I’m absolutely honored to be here in Florence and I’m sick of seeing Jimmy Sweeney,” Rico Franco said. “This will be the last time I fight him. It’s an honor to put on a show with him in a beautiful city like Florence, and we’re going to put on a war for everyone. Let’s go.”

“We’re ready to put on a [expletive] show for all you guys. You’re going to love it. I’m ready to die in the ring.”

Jimmy Sweeney said, “It’s a long time coming. A lot of people didn’t think I’d ever come over. I feel like I’m the greatest bare-knuckle fighter to have done it, and I’m coming over to the greatest promotion there is. Come April 26, I’m going to show why I’m the best in the business.”

“We fought twice before. Two very, very good fights. We’ve both done a lot in this sport, and it’s an honor for me to fight my first fight in the beautiful city of Florence with somebody I’ve shared the ring with twice before. This fight is going to put it to rest once and for all. I’m coming in to strike fear in the hearts of every fighter in the welterweight division. I’m not here to play games, I’m here to take over. What Conor did in the UFC, I’m going to do that with BKFC.”

Other bouts featured on the BKFC Italy: Camozzi vs Hunt 2 fight card are expected to be confirmed shortly.