Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal final press tour stop ends with N-word drop & walk-off

The fourth and final stop of Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal press tour didn’t see an ending that one could describe as “amicable”. Rounding out “The Baddest Tour”, the old rivals exchanged words at the Novo Theater in LA.

The pair battles it out at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, June 1. The scheduled for 10 rounds light heavyweight boxing match is the second encounter between the former UFC title challengers.

Masvidal won their first MMA fight at UFC 244 in New York City in November 2019 by TKO and took the “BMF” belt. The fight was stopped by the cageside doctor after the third round due to a cut over Diaz’s right eye.

“I expect to silence all his fans when I’m done with my work on fight day,” said Masvidal (1-0 boxing) of Miami, Florida. “It’s gonna be two dogs in the ring. Neither of us are backing down. I know, it’s gonna take everything. I’ve got to take him down and shut everyone up.”

“We already fought and he knows what I bring. I bring speed and power, and I’m not a nice guy. I’m gonna bring the heat like always.”

Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Nate Diaz: F*ck this n**** & f**k his team, bro

The four-city press tour kicked off in Las Vegas with the following stops in New York City and Miami, where Diaz and Masvidal previewed their bout and went face to face. There was no faceoff in Los Angeles.

“I’m done with all this sh*t,” said Diaz (0-1 boxing) of Stockton, California. “I’m cool off all this f***ing talking sh*t. I got a whole team to represent. I don’t want to do none of this. I never wanted to do anything with it. F*ck this n**** and f**k his team, bro. I’m out. I’ve got to go. Square off with yourself, motherf***er.”

Masvidal responded saying: “Just show up to the fight, man. Just show up to the fight. That’s it.”

Nate Diaz | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Nate Diaz | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Nate Diaz | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Nate Diaz | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Nate Diaz | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Nate Diaz | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Among the bouts featured on Diaz vs Masvidal undercard, former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis (1-0) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin takes on Stockton’s Chris Avila (5-1) at light heavyweight. Plus, Sean Garcia (7-0-1, 2 KOs) of Victorville, California and Amado Vargas (10-0, 4 KOs) of Oxnard, California clash at lightweight.