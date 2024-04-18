Nate Diaz ‘here to win’, Jorge Masvidal vows to ‘end’ him

Making the third stop of their four-city press tour in Miami, old rivals Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal previewed their bout and went face to face. The former UFC title challengers square off in a boxing match live from The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, June 1.

Their first fight in MMA headlined UFC 244 in New York City in November 2019. The scheduled for five rounds welterweight bout ended after the third round due to doctor stoppage deeming Diaz unable to continue due to a gash over his right eye. Masvidal took the victory by TKO and landed the “Baddest Motherf***er” title. Their rematch in pro boxing is scheduled for 10 rounds at light heavyweight.

“If the last fight would of continued and gone to the end, this would be my city,” Nate Diaz said from Pier 5 at Bayside Marketplace. “He won the first fight, but I’m back for more. So that’s what’s popping. This is a new fight and I’m here to win.”

“I expect him to do what he’s gotta do in there. He’s got a good coach and he’s doing what he’s supposed to do training, but I’ve been doing this a long time. We’ll see how it goes for him.”

Nate Diaz | Harry Castiblanco/Fanmio

“I’m preparing for a way tougher fight from Jorge than I had against Jake Paul. 100%. Jorge is as experienced as it comes, so I’m ready for what he’s bringing. But having those rounds helped for sure.”

“All I know is that we’ve been trying to make this rematch happen for a long time. He was the biggest opportunity in the game.”

Jorge Masvidal: I’m gonna put an end to this rivalry

Both fighters go through the ropes for the second time as the pro boxers. 38-year-old Nate Diaz (0-1) of Stockton, California dropped a unanimous decision against Jake Paul in his debut last August. 39-year-old Jorge Masvidal (1-0) of Miami, Florida took a majority decision against Joseph Benjamin back in June 2005.

“I respect what Nate’s done in his career, but that goes away when we step in that ring,” Jorge Masvidal. “I only have one thing on my mind. I’m gonna put an end to this rivalry.”

“I owe it to this city more than anything to go out with a W, and several of them. I’m in a really good place now and have to come back and get those W’s for this place right here. Do or die.”

Jorge Masvidal | Harry Castiblanco/Fanmio

“I want to take the judges and referees and doctors out of it and leave it up to my hands and get him out of there Kimbo Slice style. Dade County style. These people here want that violence.”

“It’s a badge of honor to face someone who’s willing to put it all on the line. That being said, I’m gonna end this guy on June 1.”

“This BMF belt shows that if you get after it, you can get it done. It doesn’t matter who you are, you just gotta put aside the nonsense.”

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal go face to face | Harry Castiblanco/Fanmio

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal at the press conference | Harry Castiblanco/Fanmio

Among Diaz vs Masvidal undercard bouts, former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis (1-0) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Stockton’s Chris Avila (5-1) go head to head in the six-round contest at light heavyweight. Sean Garcia (7-0-1, 2 KOs) of Victorville, California and Amado Vargas (10-0, 4 KOs) of Oxnard, California meet in an eight-round match at lightweight.