Nate Diaz faces Mike Perry on Rousey-Carano MMA card on Netflix

The bout between former UFC fighters Nate Diaz and Mike Perry has been added to the first MMA card live on Netflix. The event, headlined by Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano, takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on May 16. The contest is scheduled for five rounds at welterweight.

Diaz (MMA 21-13, boxing 1-1) last fought in MMA in September 2022, when he submitted Tony Ferguson in the fourth round, wrapping up his run in the UFC. In his previous fight overall in mid-2024, the 40-year-old native of Stockton, California, defeated Jorge Masvidal by majority decision in a 10-round boxing match.

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“Glad to be back in action. It’s time,” Diaz said. “Don’t forget where this all came from. I got plans on doing a lot more in the next 10 years, no matter where it is. Time to set the bar again, so get ready for a new takeover again and again until the end of time.”

Perry (MMA 14-8, boxing 0-2, bare-knuckle 6-0, 4 KOs) steps inside the MMA cage for the first time since April 2021, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Daniel Rodriguez, suffering his second straight defeat in his final UFC fight. In his most recent outing overall last October, the Flint, Michigan, 34-year-old stopped Jeremy Stephens in the fifth round of their bare-knuckle bout.

“‘The King of Violence’ returns to MMA to elbow his opponent in the f*****g face,” Perry said. “Saturday, May 16th, on Netflix, Nate Diaz is going lights out.”

Both Diaz and Perry faced Jake Paul in the boxing ring. Diaz dropped a unanimous decision in August 2023, while Perry suffered a defeat by sixth-round TKO in July 2024.

Atop the fight card, former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey (12-2) of Riverside, California, faces Gina Carano (7-1) of Dallas County, Texas, in a featherweight bout, with both fighters making their MMA return.

The co-feature is a heavyweight bout between Cameroonian-French former UFC champion Francis Ngannou (18-3) and former UFC fighter and 2018 PFL champion Philipe Lins (18-5) of Brazil.

Other matchups featured on the card are expected to be confirmed shortly.