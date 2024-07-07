Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal boxing match: Best photos

Nate Diaz walked away with the win against Jorge Masvidal on Saturday, July 6. The old MMA rivals squared off in a boxing match atop PPV card live from from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

A fairly entertaining 10-round battle went the full distance. In the end, the scores were 95-95, 97-93 and 98-92.

With the victory by majority decision, Stockton southpaw Nate Diaz (1-1) avenged the defeat he suffered against Miami’s Jorge Masvidal (1-1) in November 2019. The latter won their first fight at UFC 244 in New York via third-round TKO and took the first symbolic “BMF” title.

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Nate Diaz victorious over Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Nate Diaz team | Esther Lin/Fanmio

In the co-feature on the card, Shane Mosley Jr defeated former two-time middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs. Also on the card, Chris Avila scored a unanimous decision against former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. Plus, Curmel Moton stopped Nikolai Buzolin in the second round, Amado Vargas TKO’d Sean Garcia in the sixth round and Devin Cushing earned a unanimous decision against Manuel Correa.