Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal boxing match: Best photos

Nate Diaz defeats Jorge Masvidal by majority decision in 10-round bout live from Anaheim, CA

By Parviz Iskenderov
Nate Diaz defeats Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match
Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal in their boxing match at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, USA on July 6, 2024 | Esther Lin/Fanmio
Nate Diaz walked away with the win against Jorge Masvidal on Saturday, July 6. The old MMA rivals squared off in a boxing match atop PPV card live from from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

A fairly entertaining 10-round battle went the full distance. In the end, the scores were 95-95, 97-93 and 98-92.

With the victory by majority decision, Stockton southpaw Nate Diaz (1-1) avenged the defeat he suffered against Miami’s Jorge Masvidal (1-1) in November 2019. The latter won their first fight at UFC 244 in New York via third-round TKO and took the first symbolic “BMF” title.

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio
Nate Diaz victorious over Jorge Masvidal
Nate Diaz victorious over Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio
Nate Diaz team
Nate Diaz team | Esther Lin/Fanmio

In the co-feature on the card, Shane Mosley Jr defeated former two-time middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs. Also on the card, Chris Avila scored a unanimous decision against former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. Plus, Curmel Moton stopped Nikolai Buzolin in the second round, Amado Vargas TKO’d Sean Garcia in the sixth round and Devin Cushing earned a unanimous decision against Manuel Correa.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

